Mom’s the Word! What to do this Mother’s Day on the North Fork

Treat Mom to a fun event this year to celebrate her special day. (Credit: iStock)

She does so much for you; make the annual nod to that lady who gave you life as special as she is. From bountiful brunches to art to an ABBA-saturated night of belting out songs, we’ve got the Mom’s Day picks for a perfect North Fork day.

Chronicle Wines, 2885 Peconic Ave., Peconic, 631-488-0046

We love this sweet, relaxing little gem of a tasting room in Peconic and mom will too! Head over on Saturday, May 9 from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Your ticket to this creative afternoon outlet gets you a watercolor workshop with the wonderful artist Melissa Hyatt (her florals are divine!), where you’ll paint a posey of peony with your very own watercolor kit, which is part of the package, as well as a glass of wine. More vino and light bites are available for a little extra.

Jedediah Hawkins Inn & Restaurant, 400 S. Jamesport Ave., Jamesport, 631-722-2900

If you want to give mom the world on a platter, bring her to the restaurant at Jedediah Hawkins Inn for a brunchy-lunchy afternoon of delicious abundance. Go classic with eggs Benedict or a Jedi burger with bacon jam (yum!) or veer into the thoroughly unforgettable (like mom) with a butter-poached lobster omelette kissed with French tarragon and shallot mornay sauce or wild house-made mushroom ravioli with shaved truffles. An ample and well-chosen offering of wines by the glass and potent (and zero proof) sipping options complement it all. Make your rez on Open Table between 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Palmer Vineyards, 5210 Sound Ave., Riverhead, 631-722-9463

Head to Palmer Vineyards for the sweet and savory side of things this Mom’s Day. A fun collab with the Treatery, lobster rolls, smash sliders, wood-fired pizzas from their resident pizza truck, homemade gelato and doughlato will make this a super fun afternoon for mom. Live music runs from 2 to 5 p.m. — but if you’re bringing a crew of six or more, make a rez! Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Suhru & Lieb Vineyards, 13050 Oregon Road, Cutchogue, 631-734-1100

This tasting room on picturesque Oregon Road offers a relaxed Mother’s Day brunch experience, available Friday May 8 through Monday May 11, with reservations between noon and 1:30 p.m. Pip’s Café & Provisions will provide locally inspired dishes paired with your choice of wines, mimosas or mocktails, and optional add-ons like a bouquet from North Fork Flower Farm, the vineyard’s own honey or a chocolate fig gift box provides a little something special for Mom. Reserve your tickets here.

RGNY Vineyards, 6025 Sound Avenue, Riverhead, 631-298-0075

On Friday May 8, RGNY celebrates Mom’s Favorite Happy Hour from 4-7 p.m. Your ticket includes guaranteed lounge seating and a welcome glass of bubbles; special pricing on glasses and bottles of wine and cheese board pairings, while a rom-com plays in the lounge. Tickets are $11 and may be reserved here.

On Saturday, May 9, a Wedding Open House from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. offers light bites and wine while you explore the space as a wedding venue, with various local vendors on site as well as the RGNY events team. Tickets are $10 and may be booked here.

And on Sunday, May 10, RGNY celebrates Mother’s Day with a brunch made for toasting Mom. Choose your time between 10:30 a.m-12:30 p.m. with live music by Jeff LeBlanc and a curated selection of Mexican brunch favorites, 3 glasses of wine, unlimited coffee or tea, and a bottle of rosé to take home for each Mama at the table. Tickets are $75 per drinker, $60 per nondrinker + tax and gratuity; children 12 and under $35, with no wine but unlimited juice. Reserve your tickets here.

Windamere at Strong’s Water Club, 2255 Wickham Ave., Mattituck, 631-315-5252

Enjoy a pleasant waterside Mother’s Day Brunch at Windamere, with two seatings at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., featuring fresh seafood, salads, an omelet station, carving board, breakfast classics and a dessert table.

Tickets for adults are $62 and kids ages 3-10 $19.95 + tax and gratuity, kids under 2 free. Click here to reserve your tickets.

Bedell Cellars, 36225 Main Road, Cutchogue, 631-734-7537

Reserve a brunch for two box from Main Road Biscuit Co. for $60, which includes goodies like asparagus and aged cheddar quiche, scones, yogurt parfaits made with maple olive oil granola and couscous salad — and a bottle of Bedell’s rosé. Enjoy onsite from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. with live music and a flower pop-up with Backyard Blooms or take your brunch to go. To reserve, click here.

Sparkling Pointe, 39750 Sound Ave., Southold, 631-765-0200

It’s bubbly and brunch at Sparkling Pointe on May 10, with a tasting flight of three sparkling wines and a sweet and savory 3-course brunch by Pip’s Café & Provisions with scones, green salad, spring quiche and passion fruit Danish. Wine club members may enjoy a glass of sparkling rosé after the pairing, and Lily Pad Acres will be onsite for a Mother’s Day flower bar where Mom can choose her own blooms, greens and vase to take home. Tickets are $55 per person, plus an extra $35 for the optional flower-arranging. Reservations are available between 10:45 a.m.-4 p.m. and may be obtained here.

Bridge Lane Tasting Room, 35 Cox Neck Road, Mattituck, 631-298-1942

Celebrate mom with something sweet and bubbly. NoFoDoCo will be bringing the artisan doughnuts and paired with Bridge Lane’s craft mimosa flight, it’s an event that’s not to be missed. Swing by for an hour seating anytime from 12 to 7 p.m. Get your $30 ticket, here.

Sang Lee Farms, 25180 County Road 48, Peconic, 631-734-7001

Celebrate Mother’s Day with an outdoor yoga practice amid Sang Lee’s fields and bee hives from 3-4 p.m. This all-levels flow will offer space to slow down, breathe and reconnect through movement. Following the class, guests will enjoy farm-fresh crudite and freshly brewed herbal tea. Tickets are $45 and may be reserved here.

The Halyard, 58775 Sound Ave., Greenport, 631-477-0666

On May 10, the Halyard will serve a special brunch menu from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., with dishes like chai spiced French toast, pork belly Benedict, lobster roll and short rib hash. To reserve, check here.

Harbes Family Farm, 715 Sound Ave., Mattituck, 631-482-7641

Have some family fun at Harbes’ annual Mother’s Day Festival on May 9 and 10 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., with half-price admission to Harbes Barnyard Adventure for all Moms. Admission includes a musical hayride tour, pig races, and farm animals, with bounce pillows, obstacle course, sports zone and much more for kids. Harbes Vineyard wines for mom and foods like roasted sweet corn, tomato-mozzerlla paninis, fresh-squeezed lemonade and apple cider donuts also will be available. Barnyard Adventure weekend admission is $29.95 per person, kids 2 and under free. Reserve online here or pay upon arrival (credit cards only).

A Mano Restaurant, 13550 Main Road, Mattituck, 631-298-4800

A special 3-course Mother’s Day menu will be served from 1-7 p.m. at A Mano for $59.95 per person. Enjoy entrees like basil crusted Montauk cod, rigatoni Sunday sauce, linguine with shrimp and crabmeat and parsnip ravioli with browned butter. To reserve, click here.

Long Island Aquarium, 431 E. Main St., Riverhead, 631-208-0466

In the Sea Star Ballroom from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. make memories with mom at the aquarium where a ticket gets you a meal from the brunch menu of assorted baked goods, seasonal fruit, salads, hot breakfast and lunch dishes or something from the made-to-order omelet station, the build your own parfait station or dessert station — plus, all day aquarium admission. Adults (13 years old and up) cost $78, with kids 3-12 for $42 and those under two welcome for $10.35. Reservations are required, so be sure to book a spot here.

The Birchwood, 521 Pulaski St., Riverhead, 631-727-4449

From 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. enjoy the Mother’s Day brunch and buffet, adults for $55.95 and $65.95 for dinner, kids for $29.95 at the festively decorated Birchwood. The diverse assortment includes a grand carving station, seafood options, pasta options and a specialty dessert station. There is something for the whole family. Be sure to reserve a table by calling 631-727-4449 ext. 5.

The Suffolk, 118 E. Main St., Riverhead, 631-727-4343

If the stage is mom’s thing, get that theater-loving gal on over to The Suffolk for a duo of great Mom’s Day alternative events that will put a smile on her lovely face. First up, “Italian Bred” on Friday, May 8 at 8 p.m. is an 85-minute comedy starring Staten Island-born (and bred) Candice Guardino impersonating her family like only an Italian daughter can. On Saturday, belt it out with mom at the “Mamma Mia! Sing-Along” (come on, you know all those ABBA lyrics!) at 8 p.m. Grab tickets by clicking here.

Ore + Earth Studios, 21 N. Ferry Road, Shelter Island

Is mom a collector of magazines? A lover of culture, pop and otherwise? A woman with a keen eye for the threads of trend throughout history? Have a great afternoon of collage-making using vintage magazines at Ore + Earth Studios and create your very own piece of unique mixed-media art. The workshop runs from noon to 2 p.m. or 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 10, and costs $50 per person with all supplies included. Sign up here!

Rams Head Inn, 108 Ram Island Drive, Shelter Island, 631-749-0811

Leave it to Ram’s Head owner Aandrea Carter — one of a long line of female owners of this lovely, historic inn — to make Mom’s Day all about celebrating women. Once again, she will welcome Chopped champion, chef and cookbook author, Italy’s own Silvia Baldini, to do a cooking demo and tasting, Shelter Island’s own cocktail maven and culinary educator Meryl Rosofsky to shake up the mother of all tipples and winemaker Robin Epperson-McCarthy who will feature some of latest, gorgeous releases grown and made right here on the East End. In addition, the modern, theatrical dance troupe Gallim will perform as well. All this culinary, cocktails and culture for mom for $85. Find your place here.

Nookies at Silver Sands Motel, 1400 Silvermere Road, Greenport, 631-997-7747

Silver Sands is checking all the boxes to make mom happy this year. Brunch, Bubbles & a Breath on May 9 and 10 includes daytime and nighttime specials on their classic brunch menu and $35 bottomless bubbles. Plus, if mom is staying on-site, book her into the Celine Antoine breath work class on May 10 at 10 a.m. Reserve a spot by contacting [email protected].

Léon 1909, 29 West Neck Road, Shelter Island, 631-749-9123

All weekend enjoy some special menu additions like lobster custard, lobster roe, asparagus warm morel salad, pea shoots, sea beans, squash blossom soft shell crab, green garlic and rhubarb tartar sauce and salted kumquat lamb chops all crafted by chef Armond Joseph. Open from 5 to 10 p.m.; grab a seat at this Shelter Island hub here.

North Fork Table & Inn, 57225 Main Road, Southold, 631-765-0177

Celebrate mom with a special brunch, featuring seasonal plates like 10-grain pancakes with sunflower seeds and homemade whipped cream, eggs Benedict with ham and Fresno chili and a spring vegetable frittata. Later in the day, enjoy Sunday Supper with comfort dishes like slow-smoked half chicken, pasta primavera with carrot-saffron cream and dessert cinnamon rolls. Brunch is priced at $85 and dinner, $95. Reserve a table here.

Grace and Grit, 55750 Main Road, Southold, 631-407-5278

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Grace and Grit is serving the classic brunch menu that customers love with a drink for mom on the house. Choose from selections like hash and eggs, stuffed French toast, breakfast torta or chicken and waffles. Make a reservation by emailing [email protected] or call 631-407-5278.