Flora (Flo) L. Vogel, 87, of Greenport passed away peacefully at Peconic Landing on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023 surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Greenwich, Conn. on May 27, 1936 to John Blasco and Floradora Conway. She married Richard A. Vogel S.r, a commercial fisherman on May 27, 1952. Flo was employed at the Rhumbline Restaurant for many years as a cook.

She was predeceased by her parents and son, Richard A. Vogel Jr. She is survived by her children Beverly Vogel, Brenda Jensen (Warren Jensen), Cheryl Vogel and William Bond of Greenport, Linda Vogel (Paula Francetic) of Mass., David Vogel (Dawn Vogel) of Riverhead; 21 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren.

She was a resident of the Village of Greenport for over 60 years. Flo enjoyed spending time with her large family, gardening, feeding wild birds and was a great lover of animals.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made in her name to East End Hospice or North Fork Animal Welfare League.

Cremation will be private. The family will host a celebration of life for family in the near future.

