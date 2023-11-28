Heather Brooks D’Antoni of West Islip, N.Y., and longtime fourth-grade teacher at Gardiner Manor Elementary School in Bay Shore, N.Y., for 22 years, passed away at her home on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. She was 50 years old.

Heather was born on Sept. 22, 1973, in Southampton, N.Y., to Sharon A. (née Lellmann) and Richard E. Brooks. She was one of four children. She graduated from Mattituck High School with the Class of 1991. After high school, she attended College of the Holy Cross where she graduated with the Class of 1995, attaining her bachelor’s degree.

Heather worked as a fourth-grade teacher for 22 years at Gardiner Manor Elementary School in Bay Shore, N.Y. She was also a member of the New York State Teachers Association.

Predeceased by her father, Richard, earlier in the year; Heather is survived by her son, Sawyer Vargov; her mother, Sharon; and siblings, Lori Brooks Hey of Chapel Hill, N.C., Amy Brooks Davis of Rye, N.Y. and John L. Brooks of Oklahoma City, Okla.

Joint calling hours for Heather, and for her father Richard Brooks (formerly of Mattituck and former member of the Mattituck Fire Department and former science teacher for the Mattituck School District) who passed in September of this year, will be held on Friday, Dec. 1, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport, officiated by Father Peter Narkiewicz. Interment will follow at St. Agnes R.C. Cemetery in Greenport.

In lieu of flowers, please contact Lloyd Hey at [email protected] to obtain information on how to send gifts for an UTMA Fund to benefit Heather’s son.

