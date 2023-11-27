John Vincent “Doc” Sawicki of Mattituck, also know as “Sonny” and “Colonel,” died at home Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. He was 80. John was a former dentist in Mattituck.

The family will receive friends Monday, Nov. 27, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, Nov. 28, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue, officiated by Father Ryszard Ficek.

Interment with U.S. Army honors will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery, adjacent to the church.