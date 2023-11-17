Linda Crawford of Southold, N.Y., formerly of Manhattan, born Aug. 2, 1938, age 85, passed away peacefully at Acadia Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Riverhead on Nov. 10, 2023.

Linda was born in Detroit, Mich., and attended the University of Michigan, where she earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in English literature. She then worked as an entertainment writer for the Chicago Tribune. After a stay in Malibu, Calif., she moved to the East Coast, where she split her time between New York City and the North Fork. She did odd jobs such as fruit picking for Wickham Farms, but concentrated mostly on her love of writing and wrote and published four novels. She also worked as an editor for The Suffolk Times newspaper.

Linda is survived by spouse Sandra Scoppettone; two brothers, Richard Crawford of Michigan and Jeffrey Crawford of Ohio; and a sister, Jill Kartalia of Maryland, as well as many nieces and nephews.

This is a paid post.