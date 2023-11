Mary Leah Brophy of New Suffolk died Nov. 26, 2023. She was born Nov. 4, 1920; she was 102.

Funeral services are set for Friday, Nov. 17 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R. C. Church, 3300 Depot Lane, Cutchogue. Burial will follow the service at Calverton National Cemetery.

Horton-Mathie Funeral Home is serving the family.

