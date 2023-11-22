Richard C. Burns of Southold died Nov. 20, 2023 at Kanas Center. He was 86.

Born April 22, 1937 in Astoria, Queens, he was the son of Charles and Marie (DePalma) Burns.

He attended St. John’s Prep in Brooklyn and Niagara University. Mr. Burns served in the U.S. Army from 1958-63. He married Marie (nee Kaiser) in 1959 at St. Christopher’s in Baldwin, N.Y. Mr. Burns worked as a Division Manager at AT&T.

He was a member of St. Patrick’s Church and Marian Council Knights of Columbus and played in the Long Island Mummers string band and Marco Island Strummers.

He enjoyed banjo playing, reading, cooking and playing Bridge.

Predeceased by his parents; son Daniel; and brother Robert, Mr. Burns is survived by his wife Marie of Southold; children Jeanne Marie (Bill) Hedges of Shoreham, R. Patrick (Anne) of Fla. and Timothy (Christine) of Old Brookville; daughter-in-law Teresa Scruton of S.C.; brother John Burns of Florida, N.Y.; 11 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Sunday, Nov. 26 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home, 336 Marcy Ave., Riverhead. A funeral service will take place Monday, Nov. 27 at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church in Southold. Interment will be private.

Memorial donations are requested for East End Hospice Kanas Center.

