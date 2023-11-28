Richard Eugene Brooks of Boynton Beach, Fla., former longtime Mattituck resident, passed on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. He was 83 years old.

Richard was born on Oct. 1, 1939, in Greenport, N.Y. to Lucy V. and Gordon E. Brooks. He was one of four children. He graduated from Greenport High School with the class of 1957. After high school, he attended the United States Merchant Marine Academy and graduated from there with the class of 1961.

On Aug. 12, 1961, at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport, he married the love of his life, Sharon (née Lellmann) Brooks, and they were married for 62 years. Together they raised four children: Lori, John, Amy, and Heather.

Richard was a dedicated and caring high school science teacher for the Mattituck-Cutchogue School District for 30-plus years. He also coached girls volleyball, track and started the sailing team. He was a member of the Mattituck Fire Department, the New York State Teachers Association and Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck.

He loved nothing more than spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren, who knew him as their beloved “Bampi.” No matter their age, he could play with and relate to each grandchild. Whether he was shooting hoops in the driveway, setting up Brio trains, or attending their athletic events and school performances, he was involved in their lives. He kept active playing tennis, running 5K races, and sailing Sunfish. He also enjoyed painting, genealogy and volunteering at the Oysterponds Historical Society.

Predeceased by his siblings John Brooks and Gregory Brooks; Richard is survived by his wife, Sharon; children Lori Brooks Hey (Lloyd) of Chapel Hill, N.C., John Brooks of Oklahoma City, Okla. and Amy Brooks Davis (Paul) of Rye, N.Y.; sibling Brooks Wilson of McKinney, Texas; and grandchildren David Hey, Sarah Hey Cooper, Christopher Brooks, Emily Brooks, Carolyn Brooks, Patrick Davis, Connor Davis, Katelyn Davis and Sawyer Vargov.

Joint calling hours for Richard, and for his daughter Heather Brooks D’Antoni of West Islip, N.Y. (longtime fourth-grade teacher at Gardiner Manor Elementary School in Bay Shore, N.Y.) who passed away on Nov. 12, 2023, will be held on Friday, Dec. 1, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport, officiated by Father Peter Narkiewicz. Interment will follow at St. Agnes R.C. Cemetery in Greenport.

In lieu of flowers, please contact Lloyd Hey at [email protected] to obtain information on how to send gifts for an UTMA Fund to benefit Heather’s son.

