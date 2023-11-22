Richard Field Halverson, 81, of Greenport died November, 19, 2023 at Peconic Landing.

Born March 22, 1942 in Milwaukee, Wis., he was the son of Robert and Jane (Field) Halverson. He earned a doctorate degree from Columbia University. He and his wife Helen were married July 1, 1967. He was the vice president of St. Francis College in Brooklyn for six years.

Mr. Halverson was predeceased by his parents and brother Robert Halverson, Jr. and is survived by his wife Helen; Mark and Rob Halverson; and nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations can be made to St. Francis College in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport is serving the family.