Robert J. Bauman

Robert James Bauman, whose career in fashion carried him around the world before he settled happily in Greenport, N.Y., died on Oct. 26, 2023 after a seven-year battle with multiple myeloma. He was 73.

Bob was born in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1950, the eldest of four children. He earned a BA in English literature from Trinity College in Hartford, Conn., then moved to New York City to pursue a career in fashion retailing. Bob held positions at Lord & Taylor, I. Miller & Sons and Saks Fifth Avenue, where he successfully developed his specialty in private label ladies footwear. His work took him to fashion houses across Europe and around the world.

In 1987, Bob and his partner Frank Uellendahl, an architect from Solingen, Germany, then working in New York, purchased an old captain’s house in Greenport. By 1999, they were living in the seafaring village full-time; their circle of friends was wide, and their dinner parties were legendary.

Bob was an avid reader and always had a stack of books by his side. He enjoyed gardening and also took great pleasure in listening to classical and vocal music.

Bob was very active in local civic boards and committees, working with the Eastern Long Island Hospital Foundation, and as president of the Stirling Historical Society of Greenport. The couple married in 2013. After Bob was diagnosed with his disease in 2016, he lived courageously throughout his prolonged treatment. He passed away peacefully with Frank by his side.

Bob was preceded in death by his brother, Edward H. Bauman and brother-in-law Carl Laemmli. He is survived by his husband; his siblings Russell P. Bauman and his wife Rhonda of Berea, OH; Leslie E. Laemmli (Carl) of Overland Park, KS; David C. Bauman and his wife Bridgette of Alpine, Tx; and several nieces and nephews.

Bob’s spirit continues with his donation of his body to the betterment of science. A memorial service is planned at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CASTnorthfork.org or to elihfoundation.org.

