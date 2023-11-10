Robert L. Wilson Jr., 1980-2023

Robert L. Wilson Jr., 43, of Henderson, NV passed away on Sept.12, 2023.

Robert was born on Jan. 29, 1980 to Susan C. Wilson and Robert L. Wilson Sr. in Huntington, N.Y. His family moved to Mattituck in 1991 to be closer to his beloved grandparents, Gladys and Frederick Fincken.

In 1998, he graduated from Mattituck-Cutchogue High School. Robert later attended The Art Institute of Los Angeles where he studied graphic design. He had a great passion for the arts and automobiles.

He is survived by his mother, Susan C. Wilson; brother John (Ian) Wilson; sister Lynda C. Wilson; brother-in-law Jimmy Skotte Rasmussen; and nephew, Aidan W. S. Rasmussen.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made to The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, in his name.

His smile and laughter will be greatly missed by all.

