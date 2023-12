Arlene F. Hubbard of Greenport died Dec. 18, 2023. She was 88.

The family will receive friends Friday, Dec. 22 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A funeral mass is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 23 at St. Agnes R.C. Church. Burial will follow at St. Agnes R.C. Church cemetery.

Burial following Mass at St. Agnes R. C. Church Cemetery.