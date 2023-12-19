Carol Helen Schott

Carol Helen Schott, a lifelong resident of Greenport, died Dec. 16, 2023. She was 72.

Born Dec. 25, 1950, she was the daughter of Frederick Preston and Ethel (Smith) Preston. She attended two years of college and married John P. Schott Sr. Aug. 22, 1978, at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport.

For eight years Ms. Schott worked at Colonial Drug Store in Greenport. Family say that she enjoyed playing bingo and darts.

Ms. Schott is survived by her husband, John P. Schott Sr. of Greenport; son James Schott of Orient; daughter Michelle Poppe of South Carolina; son John Schott Jr. of Southold; brother James Preston of Shelter Island; sister Karen Schultz of Greenport; sister Ellen Urbanski of Riverhead; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Dec. 21, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home funeral home in Greenport. A funeral service will take place Friday, Dec. 22, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will take place at St. Agnes Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, Cherry Hill, N.J.