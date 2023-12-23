In Memoriam: Remembering those we lost in 2023

The following is a list of obituaries published by The Suffolk Times for Southold area residents and public figures who died in 2023.

Click on the name of the deceased to read more about their life:

A

Dwayne R. Adsitt

Dorothy A. Aiello

Gale Duane Alexander

Frances L. Allen

John W. Altadonna

Diane Duke Amussen

Lois T. Anderson

Amy Appelbaum

Joan Au

B

Rosemarie Heaney Baker

Maureen Elizabeth Barbara

Joanne Gallitano Barrett

William Bauer

Robert James Bauman

Earl W. Bedrick

Eugenia ‘Jennie’ Beebe

Mark E. Begora

Gary Peter Benjamin

Mary Constance ‘Connie’ Bergen

Joan P. Bernath

Norbert A. Bertsch

Kathryn Biddinger

Nova Mary Birkmier

Kathleen Bittner

Dirk Blank

Arline Boeckman

David M. Boscola

Dorothy Boscola

Frederic H. Boutcher III

John D. Boyle

Anthony James Brandi

James ‘Jim’ Brewer

Richard Eugene Brooks

Mary Leah Brophy

Ralph Brown

Clare E. Browne

John Brush

Joseph W. Brush Jr.

Florence J. Buckley

Richard C. Burns

Agnes E. ‘Nora’ Busch

C

Margaret Harriet Campbell

Katherine Ruth Case

Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Casey

John Edwin Cashwell Sr.

Dante Lawrence Catullo

Kathryn Zoe Chagnon

Claire Chambrun

Joseph Lee Charnews

Gail T. Chellel

Marjorie Louise Christianson

Kathie Cibulski

Juanita Ann Cid

Joseph J. Cirigliano

Frank Cirruzzo Jr.

Robert Thomas Clements

Patricia Joan ‘Pat’ Combs

Thomas Paul Combs

Thomas Robert Conrad

Joseph A. Conway Sr.

Jean Helen Cooper

James Brian Corbley

Joan Cassidy Corie

David Smith Corwin

Linda Crawford

Alexander Stephen Cuenin III

Harold F. Culver Sr.

Heather Cusack

D

Irene B. Dabrowski

Heather Brooks D’Antoni

Gloria A. Darin

Michael S. Dawson

Vincent Joseph DeCarle

Elizabeth E. ‘Betty’ DeFriest

Bernadette de Gutierrez-Mahoney

Maria Cruz DeJesus

Carl Michael Deliteris

Scott William Demel

Charlotte Dickerson

James G. ‘Tony’ Dill Jr.

Louis A. Dinizio

Alfred N. ‘Fred’ DiNunzio Jr.

Joan Marie Dixon

Emma R. Dolson

Dr. John Merrill Dorman

Danny Drobny

Dorothy A. Droogan

Kenneth H. Dunaske

Jean G. Dunkirk

E

Herbert John Egert

F

Mary F. Fabian

Dorothy Helen Farnbach

Jeanne Marie McKillop Finger

Walter ‘Walt’ Charles Finger

Alice Finkle

Jerina A. Fisher

James Elmer Fitzgerald Jr.

Sara M. Flythe

Marianne A. Fontana-Hennessey

Lina Forosich

Arthur Foster

Walter ‘Dick’ Fraker

Muriel Froehlich

Francis M. Fusco

G

Charlie Gackenheimer

Arline Mary Galasso

Anthony C. Gallo

Patricia ‘Patty’ Gaska

Ann Marie Gaynor

Frank R. Genovese

John Giannaris

James Watt Gilmore

Reverend Canon William C. Godfrey

Philip L. Goldman

Lyn Goldstein

Ronald D. Graeser

Richard W. Grathwohl

Roger F. Grattan

Grace Ann Orzano Griffin

H

Kimberly Elizabeth Haeg

Lorraine A. Haeg

Richard Field Halverson

Michael G. Hance

Robert E. Harrington

Elinor J. Hawkins

Janet M. Healy

John R. ‘Jack’ Heaney

Anita Heimink

Richard Albert Herzog

Linda F. Hildebrandt

Russell Willis Hobson

Philip F. Hoffman

Dr. Alvin Horing

The Reverend James M. Hubbard

Robert L. Hubbard

Albina Hudock-Borruso

J

John J. Jackowski Jr.

Raymond J. Janis Jr.

Margaret Dowie Jellett

Gilbert Jimenez

John Edwin Jones

K

Ilya Iosifovich Kabakov

Siran A. Kalaijian

Dr. John J. Kalish

Phillip Charles Karda

Dennis Leon Kaser

Joan Mary (née Kosar) Katulak

Kathleen P. Kelly

Beverly Ann Kendall

Edward Keogh

Francis John ‘F.J.’ Kiernan Jr.

Nancy D. Killen

Edward A. Kopack

Dorothy H. Kotylak

Benjamin Kowalchuk

Rita Kramer

Helen Patricia Krupski

Peter R. Kruszon

John P. Kujawski Jr.

Sandy Soteris Kyrkostas

L

Margaret C. Lellman

Carol Ann Lisowy

Leonard J. Llewellyn Jr.

Ruthie Martinez Love

M

Joseph Mantione

Dorothy E. Martin

Matthew J. Martin

James Stanley Martinsen

Monica Ellen Mayper

Dorothy Elizabeth Mazzaferro

Jacquelin ‘Jackie’ A. Mazzaferro

Kenneth W. ‘Ken’ McDonald

Michael J. McDonnell

Lois McGowan

Venetia A. McKeighan

Aideen M. McNamee

James Peter ‘Jim’ Mellas

Bernice Joyce Melly

Joan D. Meschi

Claudette Mary Messana

Armida Milusich

Richard H. Morse

Maria Katina Mrva

Russell ‘Russ’ Muff

Richard F. Mullen Jr.

Brian G. Murphy

Henry Myslborski

N

Laura Marie Worthington Nabrezny

Christine Elizabeth ‘Christie’ Nietupski

Mary Lou Northridge

O

Christopher A. O’Brien

Eileen Ethel Oddon

Mary E. O’Donnell

Christine Olstad Conway

Dr. Patricia O’Neill

Donna May Ormond

Ann Orrigo

Dorothy M. Owen

John Rodney Oxee

P

Alvin Lenard Pace

Eleanor ‘Holly’ McKallor Page

Marisa Parillo

Hilda Parrish

Roberta Claudette Mallory Passalacqua

Thomas Frank Payne

Benita C. Pearsall

George L. Penny IV

Juliana M. Perge

George Paul Peter

Carol Ann Peters

Jean Rae Peters

Marie Louise Pizzarelli

Gary L. Prindle

Robert Walter Pritchard

Christine Marie Purcell

Q

Carolann F. Quinn

R

Kathleen Rafferty

Michael R. Raico

Annette Ray

David Stanley Raynor III

Jane Meredith Reilly

Audrey Ann Reinhardt

Fred J. Rempe

Ora June Renessé

Faye L. Reynolds

Dennis R. Rhinow

William (Bill) Rich III

Edward D. Richards

Gregory M. Richards

Jean S. Richards

James Allen Richardson

Scot B. Rienecker

Doris May Rogalski

Barbara D. Rollins

Carol Russell Roosevelt

Clyde T. Ross Sr.

John Rowan

Donna Lee Rudolph

Nancy Louise Rudolph

Louise Mary Ruland

Agnes Reynolds Russo

S

Jackie W. Salcedo

Lynda M. Saunders

Albina C. Sawicki

John Vincent ‘Doc’ Sawicki

Roy A. Schelin Jr.

Carmela Schiavoni

Carol Helen Schott

Gerard H. ‘Jerry’ Schultheis

Allen C. Schwab

Sandra Orlovsky Schwartz

Stephen A. Shan

Paula Shengold

Dorothy Simmons

Edward G. Simmons

Roberta ‘Robbie’ Simons

Sylvia Skabry

Virgie M. Skeeter

Nancy Marie Smith

Dr. Peter Russell Smith

Russell Lee Smith Sr.

George F. Spath

Steven Sponza

Nancy J. Stedman

Dorothy Francis Alice Stepnoski

Peter B. Stevens

Kathryn Ellen Stutzmann (Kewie)

Joseph K. Swiatocha

William ‘Bill’ Swiskey Sr.

Doris M. Sypher

T

Joann Elizabeth Tamin

Robert Charles Tast

Dr. Stuart Robert Taylor

Teresa Taylor

Alfred J. ‘Al’ Terp Sr.

Bonnie Lynn Burhenne Terry

Mary Elsie Thornhill

Patti Jo Deerkoski Tocci

Peter C. Tooker

Astri Torkelsen

Lars Torkelsen

Tor Kjell Torkelsen

John George Travlos

Anne E. Trimble

Carolyn Marie Tully

Dallas B. Tuthill

Aileen Catherine Tyler

V

Robert A. (Bob) Van Cleef

Constantine G. Vloutely

Flora (Flo) L. Vogel

Florence (Krajewski) Volinski

William (BJ) Volinski Jr.

W

Virginia Hemleb Wachtel

Irene M. Wahl

Lois Wallace

Eileen Marie Walters

Patricia Ann Ward

James D. Weeden

Justine K. Weeden

Henry C. Weismann III

Norma ‘Polly’ Sammis Wells

Ethan Joel Whittington

Peter Pettiner Wickham

James E. Wigington Sr.

Louise C. Wilkinson

John Brenden Williams

Robert L. Wilson Jr.

Bradford Mark Winston

Cathleen Jeanne Wist

Trudy Florence Wold

Patricia W. Wood

Frank W. Wruck

Edward John Wysocki

Paul V. Wysocki

Y

Roger Havens Young

Z

James E. Zaleski

Juneann D. Zarzecki

Daniel A. Zaveski

Joseph S. Zuhoski

Victor Joseph Zupa