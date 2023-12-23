In Memoriam: Remembering those we lost in 2023
The following is a list of obituaries published by The Suffolk Times for Southold area residents and public figures who died in 2023.
Click on the name of the deceased to read more about their life:
A
Mary Constance ‘Connie’ Bergen
C
Bernadette de Gutierrez-Mahoney
E
F
G
Reverend Canon William C. Godfrey
H
J
Francis John ‘F.J.’ Kiernan Jr.
L
M
Jacquelin ‘Jackie’ A. Mazzaferro
N
Laura Marie Worthington Nabrezny
Christine Elizabeth ‘Christie’ Nietupski
O
P
Roberta Claudette Mallory Passalacqua
Q
R
S
Dorothy Francis Alice Stepnoski
Kathryn Ellen Stutzmann (Kewie)
T
V
Y
Z