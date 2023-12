Christine Olstad Conway of Southold passed away at home Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. She was 82.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, Dec. 27 from 3 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, Dec. 28 at noon at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, officiated by Father John Barrett.

Interment will follow at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold.