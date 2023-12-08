Community Calendar: December 8, 2023

(photo credit: Jeremy Garretson)

All ages

Monday, Dec. 11, 4-6 p.m.: After school snacks with Santa at Southold American Legion, 51655 Main Road. Snacks, crafts, coloring, story time and visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. Free. Children must be accompanied by an adult. 631-765-2276.

The arts and crafts

Friday, Dec. 8, 5-6:30 p.m.: Opening reception: “Shared Visions,” artwork by Frances Liburt and friends, at Southold Free Library. Information: 631-765-2077. Exhibition runs through January 2024.

Giving

Saturday, Dec. 18, 1-7 p.m.: Helping the Homeless to benefit Maureen’s Haven Homeless Outreach at Ubergeek Brewing Company, 400 Hallett Ave., Riverhead. Music by Synergy Acoustic, Zepasaurus, Larrin Gerard and Fred Blumenauer; food from Big Black Food Truck. Requested items to donate: personal and travel sizes of toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, conditioner, bar soaps, razors, body wash, first aid items, feminine sanitary items and new socks. $4 beer pours with donation. Information: maureenshaven.org.

Holiday

Friday, Dec. 8, 6:30 p.m.: Calpulli Mexican Dance Company presents Navidad: a Mexican-American Christmas, a bilingual family-friendly holiday dance showcase, at Center for Advocacy, Support and Transformation, 53930 Main Road, Southold. Free. Information: castnorthfork.org.

Friday, Dec. 8, 6 p.m.: Christmas Tree Lighting with hot chocolate, cookies and Christmas carols at the Vine at North Fork United Methodist Church, 43960 Route 48, Southold.

Saturday, Dec. 9, 3 p.m.: Holiday readings by Kathy and Terry Brockbank followed by a concert by the Sweet Island Dulcimers at Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. Light holiday refreshments served. Information: 631-477-0660.

Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 9 and 10, 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.: Holiday Open House at Railroad Museum of Long Island, 440 Fourth St., Greenport. Free. Santa arrives each day at 10:50 a.m. from the North Pole. Refreshments served and a Lionel “Winter Wonderland” toy train set will be raffled off Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. Gift shop open. Information: rmli.org.

Sunday, Dec. 10, 5 p.m.: Hanukkah Menorah lighting by Congregation Tifereth Israel in Mitchell Park, Greenport. All are welcome. Information: 631-477-0232

Sunday, Dec. 17, 3 p.m.: Carols and Cookies at Jamesport Meeting House, 1590 Main Road, Jamesport. Chorus led by Marguerite Volonts. Jeff Wentz on the piano, sing-along of popular carols followed by cookies and mulled cider. Suggested donation: $20. Information: jamesportmeetinghouse.org.

Lectures

Saturday, Dec. 16, 4 p.m.: Special Effects Seminar presented by Robert Taylor at North Fork Community Theatre, 12700 Sound Ave., Mattituck. Presentation, demonstration and hands-on audience participation on producing stage special effects. Information: nfct.com.

Music

Friday, Dec. 8, 6 p.m.: Rites of Spring Piano Recital with Paolo Bartolani at Castello di Borghese Vineyard, 17150 Route 48, Cut-ch-ogue. Piano pieces by Mozart and Beethoven. Tickets: Rites of Spring and Castello di Borghese members, $30; nonmembers, $60; under 25, free. Information: ritesmusic.org.

Saturday, Dec. 9, 3 and 7 p.m.: O Holy Night, a presentation of classic Christmas carols and their narrated backstory, at Mattituck Presbyterian Church, 12605 Main Road, Mattituck. Information: mattpres.com.

Saturday, Dec. 9, 5 p.m.: Rites of Spring Opera Night and Dinner featuring soprano Tammy Hensrud, pianist Paolo Bartolani, tenor Nicholas Mackey and baritone Jerome Boxer at Castello di Borghese Vineyard, 17150 Route 48, Cutchogue. Rites of Spring members, $135; nonmembers, $175. Information: ritesmusic.org.

Saturday, Dec. 9, 2:30 p.m.: The Vendettas Holiday Spectacular Concert at North Shore Public Library, Shoreham. Register: 631-929-4488, northshorepubliclibrary.org.

Theater

Sunday, Dec. 10, 2 p.m.: More Shining Than the Crown, Christmas readings by hosted by actor Anatol Yusef at Center for Advocacy, Support and Transformation, 53930 Main Road, Southold. Free. Information: castnorthfork.org.

Ongoing events

Through Dec. 16, times vary: Oysterponds Historical Society’s Beach Plum Holiday Shop, 1555 Village Lane, Orient. Unique gifts, decorations, ornaments, North Fork art, traditional crafts and OHS merchandise. Proceeds support OHS. Information and full schedule: oysterpondshistoricalsociety.org.

Sundays through December, noon-3:30 p.m.: Historic Holidays at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Victorian Christmas in the Hallock Homestead, Polish Christmas in the Cichanowicz Farmhouse, vintage toy exhibit in the Hudson-Sydlowski House. Free. Information: hallockville.org.

Weekends through Christmas: Pop-Up Christmas Shop at the Carriage House on the Village Green, Cutchogue. Fridays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Proceeds benefit Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Council. Information: cutchoguenewsuffolkhistory.org.

Saturdays through December, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.: East End Food Market, 139 Main Road, Riverhead. Food, farm and craft vendors. 631-632-5129, eastendfood.org.

Fridays and Sundays: After School skate for all ages. Admission Fridays, 3-5-p.m.: $5, includes skates; $5, spectators. Fridays, 5-9 p.m.: All skate for all ages. Admission 5-9 p.m.: $10, includes skates; $5 spectators. Sundays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission, $10, includes rental; $5 spectator, at Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St. greenportamericanlegion.org.

Wednesdays, 5-9 p.m.: Adult skate for ages 18 and up at Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St. Admission: $10, includes skates; $5, spectators. greenportamericanlegion.org.

Tuesdays, noon-3:30 p.m.: Bingo at Southold American Legion, 51655 Main Road. 631-765-2276.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 7 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Exhibitions

Thursdays-Mondays, through Dec. 24, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.: Members’ Winter Show at Old Town Arts and Crafts Guild, 28265 Main Road, Cutchogue. Information: 631-734-6382.

Through Dec. 17: Where is the Human? open juried exhibition at East End Arts’ Main Gallery, 133 East Main St., and 11 West Gallery, 11 West Main St., Riverhead. Exhibition juried by Glynis Berry and Joyce Beckenstein. Information: eastendarts.org

Through December: ‘A Pair of Pastelists,’ pastel works by Priscilla Lewis and Nancy Willott, at Mattituck-Laurel Library. Information: 631-298-4134.

Through January 2024: Shared Visions, work by Frances Liburt and friends at Southold Free Library. Information: 631-765-2077.

Through Feb. 3, 2024: Between the Bay and the Sound: A North Fork Family Album at Suffolk County Historical Society, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Photos from the 1860s to the 1960s from the collection of Ellen Doughty Korsower, curated by Helene Verin.

Mondays through January, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: New art show arranged by Michelle Schwartz at Congregational Tifereth Israel Synagogue, 519 Fourth St., Greenport. Information: 631-477-0232.

Through Feb. 4, 2024: Port + Harbor: Preservation, Not Speculation by Sabina Streeter at Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. 631-477-0660.

Through February 2024: In the Mind’s Eye, work by Glenn McNab, Martine Abitbol and Gabriella Picone at Cutchogue Library. 631-734-6360.

Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: Suffolk County: A Timeline Experience at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Interactive exhibit of artifacts, documents, photos and digital experiences provides a comprehensive timeline of Suffolk County history. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.