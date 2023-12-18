Dorothy Simmons of Greenport died Dec. 12, 2023, at Peconic Bay Medical Center. She was 98.

Born March 21, 1925, in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was the daughter of Stephen and Mathilda (Graf) Simmons.

Ms. Simmons worked as an assistant manager at NY Telephone in Floral Park, N.Y and volunteered with Telephone Pioneers of America. Family said that she was a fan of the N.Y. Mets.

She is survived by her nephew Stephen Simmons.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, Dec. 19, from 8:45 to 10:45 a.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Coram.