Faye L. Reynolds of Mattituck died peacefully at home on Dec. 6, 2023, at the age of 85.

She was born in Greenport, N.Y. on Jan. 23, 1938, to Dewey and Elizabeth (née Conklin) Lewin. She grew up in Baiting Hollow and attended Riverhead schools, graduating from Katherine Gibbs Secretarial School in New York City in 1956.

She was predeceased by her first and second husbands, H. Tom Hubbard Jr. of Riverhead and E.A. “Ted” Reynolds of Mattituck; sister Shirley L. Warner; brother Ernest Lewin; daughter-in-law Dana Hubbard; and granddaughter Victoria Hubbard. She is survived by her brother Deane Lewin and sister-in-law Dale Lewin of Port Charles, Va.; sister Bette L. Lederle and brother-in-law Arthur Lederle of Calverton, N.Y.; children Susan Psillos (Bill) of Chester, Conn., H. Tom Hubbard III of Jamesport, N.Y. and David L. Hubbard of Phoenix, Ariz.; stepchildren Honor Reynolds of Cutchogue, N.Y. and Chris Reynolds (Liz) of North Carolina; grandchildren Faye Psillos, Nina Merrill (Zach), Alex Psillos (Kayla), Harry Hubbard, Elizabeth Hubbard; step-grandchildren Adelia Saunders (Nick), Tim Saunders, Jessie Reynolds and Sierra Trudel (Jason); great-grandchildren Riley Merrill, Wesley Merrill, Anya Brevin, Cassius Brevin and Ivy Brevin; and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was a smart, athletic, kind and well-liked lady. More than anything, she adored her grandchildren. A business woman to the core — she owned and operated the Peconic Travel Agency in Riverhead for 25 years before retiring. She loved to travel, making many golf trips to Bermuda with Ted and her fellow golfers, as well as trips across the globe with Ted, and also with Tom before he passed. She was an active member of the North Fork Country Club where she made and enjoyed many friends. She served on the North Fork Country Club’s Board of Directors from 2005 to 2014, was their vice president from 2007 to 2014, and on the entertainment committee from 2003 to 2014 and membership committee from 2005 to 2014. She was very active with the Salt Lake Village Association, where she lived, serving as its treasurer for many years. She was also a trustee and treasurer for the Riverhead chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was instrumental in the Suffolk chapter’s support of the NJROTC with a unit donation and a cadet award each year, in support of our youth. The NJROTC also has cadets participate in the DAR’s annual flag day ceremony at Pulaski Street School. Faye’s connection and recommendation have led to a long term relationship and support with the Suffolk chapter of the DAR.

The family received friends Dec. 9 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where funeral services were officiated by Father Peter Narkiewicz. Interment followed at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Cemetery in Riverhead.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Parkinson’s Disease Foundation or East End Hospice. The family is most grateful for the care provided by East End Hospice, especially the care and devotion of Nellie and Natia.

