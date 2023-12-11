John Brendan Williams of East Marion died Dec. 9, 2023, at Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital. He was 78.

Born July 3, 1945, in Greenport, he was the son of Decatur S. Williams and Helen J. Kujawski. For 30 years he was a builder with Ed Williams of East Marion.

Mr. Williams was a member of the Baymen Association and East Marion Gun Club. Family said he enjoyed hunting and fishing, scalloping and clamming, trap shooting and card playing.

Mr. Williams is survived by his sister, Barbara Williams of Riverhead and his brother, Edward, of East Marion.

The family will receive visitors at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport Thursday, Dec. 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A funeral service will follow at the funeral home, with Father Peter Narkiewicz officiating. Burial will take place at St. Agnes Cemetery in Greenport.

Memorial donations may be made to San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation in Greenport.