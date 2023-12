John W. Altadonna of Calverton passed away Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. He was 84.

The family will receive friends Thursday, Dec. 28 from 3 to 6 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, Dec. 29 at 9:30 a.m. at Saint John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead, officiated by Father Larry Duncklee.

Interment with U.S. Army Honors will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.