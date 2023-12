Joseph J. Cirigliano of Maine, and formerly of Hampton Bays, died Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. He was 81.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, Dec. 23, from 9 to 10:45 a.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 23, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, officiated by Father Michael Bartholomew.

Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.