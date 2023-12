Mary Elsie Thornhill, a lifelong Greenport resident, died Nov. 24, 2023, at East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care. She was 73.

Born Oct. 7, 1950, she was the daughter of Santford and Jane Radlein Thornhill.

Ms. Thornhill is survived by husband, Charles Cisterino of Greenport; daughters Jennifer Pinkham of Fairfield, Maine, and Janna Cisterino of Brooklyn; and two grandchildren.