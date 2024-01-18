Daily Update: Town Board urges IDA to deny tax breaks for The Enclaves
Here are the headlines for January 18, 2024.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Town Board urges IDA to deny tax breaks for The Enclaves
North Fork Polar Bears ‘Splash for CAST’ plunge returns Jan. 28
Community calendar: Jan. 18, 2024
Real Estate Transfers: January 18, 2024
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Calverton teen charged with terrorist threat against Riverhead Charter School
Community calendar: Jan. 18, 2024
Blue Waves fall short in second half, squad improving
Real Estate Transfers: January 18, 2024
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: Jan. 18, 2024
Shelter Island School athletic program receives prestigious award
NORTHFORKER
Weekend Update Jan. 19: Trivia, comedy and wintery fun
SOUTHFORKER
Art for all ages, plus music, comedy and herbal medicine are on the docket for this weekend
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
