Daily Update: Town Board urges IDA to deny tax breaks for The Enclaves

Renderings showing the main building of The Enclaves from three different angles. (Source: Southold Town records)

Here are the headlines for January 18, 2024.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Town Board urges IDA to deny tax breaks for The Enclaves

North Fork Polar Bears ‘Splash for CAST’ plunge returns Jan. 28

Community calendar: Jan. 18, 2024

Real Estate Transfers: January 18, 2024

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Calverton teen charged with terrorist threat against Riverhead Charter School

Community calendar: Jan. 18, 2024

Blue Waves fall short in second half, squad improving

Real Estate Transfers: January 18, 2024

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: Jan. 18, 2024

Shelter Island School athletic program receives prestigious award

NORTHFORKER

Weekend Update Jan. 19: Trivia, comedy and wintery fun

SOUTHFORKER

Art for all ages, plus music, comedy and herbal medicine are on the docket for this weekend

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.