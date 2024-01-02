Daily Update: Town Supervisor Al Krupski, councilmembers and other officials sworn into office

Town Supervisor Al Krupski addressed the crowd gathered at the Southold Town 2024 inauguration ceremony Tuesday. (Credit: Nicholas Grasso)

Here are the headlines for January 3, 2024.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport couple indicted for fentanyl and cocaine possession inside home with a child

Town Supervisor Al Krupski, councilmembers and other officials sworn into office

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

New Town Supervisor outlines key priorities in inaugural address

Homeless woman arrested in Christmas night car theft on Main Street

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Police, Highway departments contracts settled: Details of deals not yet revealed

NORTHFORKER

Marvelous Meatloaf: Six mouthwatering meatloaves from across the North Fork

SOUTHFORKER

South Fork Dream Home: Rockin’ the entertainment vibe in Remsenberg

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

