Patricia “Patti” Ann Sydow (née Proferes) was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She passed away on the morning of Dec. 25, 2023 at the age of 65.

Patti was born in Amityville, N.Y. on June 4, 1958 and eventually moved to eastern Long Island, where she raised her family and dedicated her life to helping others.

Patti graduated from Greenport High School in 1976 and spent much of her adult life working as an EMT for Peconic Ambulance Service, at Eastern Long Island Hospital on a rehabilitation unit, and as a parent advocate. She was also a member of the East Marion Fire Department, serving on the rescue squad for many years. Patti later moved to North Carolina, where she spent time as a physical therapy assistant before moving with her family to Florida.

Of all Patti’s accomplishments none are more profound than the fierce sense of love and devotion she inspired in her family and friends. Everyone who had the privilege of knowing her commented on her kindness, warmth and ability to bring joy with her smile alone. She cherished being surrounded by the people that she loved. Patti enjoyed nature, especially sunflowers, dragonflies, birds and dolphins, as well as spending time with the many pets she rescued throughout the years.

Predeceased by her mother, June Gooding-Davis, in 2009 and her stepfather, Steve Davis, in 1987, Patti is survived by her loving husband, Paul Sydow; her devoted children, Angela Rakowski, Sean Bowden, Stephen Sydow and Jonathan Sydow; her father, George Proferes Sr. and stepmother, Geri Proferes; her brother, George Proferes Jr.; and three grandchildren.

A remembrance ceremony will be held in January. In lieu of flowers, please donate to an animal shelter, hospital, or women’s shelter of your choice.

