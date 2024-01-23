Dec. 30, 1938-Jan. 17, 2024

Paulette McDonald passed away on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2024. She was 85 years of age.

Daughter of Harnold Archambault and Raymonde Arnaud, she was born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Paulette is survived by her daughter, Jane; grandchildren Christina and Peter; and the family dog, Ryley.

She was proud of her career as a pioneer of nurse practitioners, dedicating most of her life to helping patients and the progression of healthcare. Paulette and her late husband, Ken, were married for 64 years; their life together was led by adventure for the water and the sky. They later settled in the Greenport area, where Paulette found friendship from the women in the Eastern Long Island Quilters Guild (ELIQG).

Paulette’s wishes include to celebrate her life in the family home and donations to ELIQG, P.O. Box 332, Riverhead, NY 11901, in lieu of flowers, to allow her friends to continue their work.

