Gordon Keith Hartge, 85, born Sept. 20, 1938 passed away Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024.

Keith lived in Morrisville, N.C. and leaves behind his wife Nancy; three children, Jeffrey (Tobi), Mark and Scott (Elizabeth); four grandchildren: Haley (Anthony), Robert, Walker and Russell. He also has two great-grandchildren, Nora and Maeve. Predeceasing Keith were his parents Frederick and Lorraine and two sisters, Charlotte Smith and Shirley Griscavage.

Keith taught Physics and Chemistry for 39 and a half years, 8 and a half in Natrona Heights, Pa. and 31 years at Southold High School, Southold, N.Y.

He graduated from New Kensington High School in 1956 where he played the trombone in the band. Keith received his bachelor’s degree in Science from Slippery Rock College in Pa. His masters degree in Physics was from Marshall University. He then went on to work toward his doctorate in Chemistry at the University of California at Berkeley under Dr. Pimentel.

Keith’s body was cremated and no services are planned.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Food Bank or the ASPCA.

