Vincent E. Jolliver of Peconic died at home Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. He was 64.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, at Orient Central Cemetery on Tabor Road and Orchard Street in Orient, officiated by Father Mickey Bancroft.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.