Daily Update: ‘Future of Greenport’ forum highlights key challenges confronting village

Panelists tackled tough issues at Thursday’s ‘Future of Greenport’ forum. (From left, Lori Panarello, Rev. Natalie Wimberly, Paul Connor, Kevin Stuessi, Sonia Spar and Bob Syron.)

Here are the headlines for March 22, 2024.

SUFFOLK TIMES

‘Future of Greenport’ forum highlights key challenges confronting village

Get to know Joey Merlo, artist in residence at Orient’s William Steeple Davis House

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Wildcats boys lax look to build on last year’s success

Two groups planning Polish fairs for same August weekend

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

State aid to Shelter Island School District remains unclear

NORTHFORKER

Weekend Update, March 21: Pre-Easter shenanigans, Italian wine tastings and more

SOUTHFORKER

This Saturday’s annual Love Bites cancer-crushing fundraiser is the place to be

