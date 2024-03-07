Real Estate Transfers: March 7, 2024

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Jan. 5, 2024.

CALVERTON (11933)

• Michael & Donna Mauro to Maia Samkharadze & Zviad Kasyadze, 278 Williams Way South (600-79-5-41) (R) $650,000

• Maryanne Renz t Carolyn Bermudez, 34 Golden Spruce Drive (600-81.01-1-41) (R) $645,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Habitat for Humanity to Sean & Khatina Feehan, 324 Johnson Court (1001-2-4-34.001) (R) $640,740

• James & Nikolaos Spanos to East End Assets LLC, 450 Main Street (1000-34-3-21) (V) $375,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Riverhead West Main Associates LLC to SNR Riverhead Corp, 12 West Main Street (600-128-6-26) (C) $1,568,000

• Darien & Jordan Riley to Hong Loo, 523 Ostrander Avenue (600-127-1-6) (R) $540,000

• Lilian Suret to Geovanni Velasquez, 1543 Osborn Avenue (600-81-1-25.003) (R) $480,000

• US Bank to Solo Group LLC, 29 East 2nd Street (600-128-6-39) (R) $342,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Estate of Vivienne Gershon to Gordon & Julia Cantley, 6 Lake Drive (700-19-1-91) (V) $405,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Patricia Barry Trust to Sunset Properties LLC, 100 West Shore Drive (1000-80-5-6.001) (R) $2,498,000

• Kelli & Edmund Baumann to John & Joseph Ardito, 480 Grissom Lane (1000-78-1-10.003)(R) $1,080,000

• Marko Anticev to Maynor Brenes, 2005 Old North Road (1000-54-3-26.004) (R) $840,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)