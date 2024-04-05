Arthur H. McCleery of Cutchogue died on April 4, 2024 at the age of 87 after a brief illness.

Artie was a well-known and popular letter carrier for the Greenport Postal Service. His route encompassed nearly 8 miles a day, and he was recognized at one time as the oldest letter carrier with the longest route on Long Island.

He was an avid animal lover, and the neighborhood dogs on his mail route followed him expectantly for the cookies that were ever-present in his pocket which he generously gave to any pooch who begged for one. He also enjoyed the wildlife that regularly visited his property, and he was known to help any stray or feral cat that arrived at his home in need.

Artie loved boating and fishing in the waters of eastern Long Island, which was a favorite pastime, when he was not enjoying the peaceful solitude of his front porch.

Artie moved his family to Cutchogue from West Islip in 1980, and both of his sons now make their home on the North Fork. He is predeceased by his wife of 53 years, Grace. He is survived by his sons, Arthur K. McCleery and his wife Judith of Southold and Brian McCleery and his wife Jaime and daughter Hannah of Mattituck. Hannah was his only grandchild and was his pride and joy.

Burial will be private. The family requests any memorials be made in his name to Warrior Ranch Foundation, P.O. Box 956, Riverhead, N.Y. 11901.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is serving the family.

