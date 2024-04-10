Allan Wexler (from left), Scott Bluedorn, Hideaki Ariizumi and Glynis Berry at Treiber Gathering Hall standing behind the pew on the stage which will showcase to the public and artists the starting point of the artwork. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

Here are the headlines for April 10, 2024.

SUFFOLK TIMES

New Views for Old Pews to have live auction on April 13

Paging Doctor Rock! Stony Brook ELIH docs set to rock Greenport Harbor next Saturday

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead High School seniors score caddie scholarships

Softball: Wildcats optimistic in up and down early season

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Fashion and fun to benefit Shelter Island Senior Center

NORTHFORKER

Celebrate spring at 6 unique North Fork farms

SOUTHFORKER

April showers bring 19 eateries to the next Long Island Restaurant Week

