Joan Marie Pandolfo Cortez passed away April 4, 2024. It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved Joan Marie.

Predeceased by her brother Robert, she is survived by her two sons: Christopher (Emily) and Michael and their families including five grandchildren; her brothers Steven and Philip (Mary Ann); her sister, Maryann (Jeffrey); sister-in-law Lori and nieces Mara and Katie.

Joan lived and worked on the North Fork for over 25 years, most recently at Peconic Landing, and prior to that she was the director of the former Robert Perry Daycare Center in Greenport.

She was a warm and caring mother and sister who was greatly loved and will be sorely missed by her family, her many friends and her community.

A memorial Mass will be held at St. Agnes R.C. in Greenport Church on Saturday, April 13, at 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Horton-Mathie Funeral Home is assisting the family.

