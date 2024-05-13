Southold Police responded to a call early Sunday morning about a pickup truck that crashed into a tree on Route 48 in Southold, which left the driver and two passengers seriously injured.

After an investigation, the driver Nicholas Grathwohl, 21, of Peconic was placed under arrest for DWI and transported to SUNY Stony Brook Hospital.

The two passengers were taken to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries, the severity of which is currently unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.