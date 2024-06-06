Calendar of events: June 6, 2024

Saturday, June 8, 3 p.m.: Documenting Change on Plum Island, a panel discussion with local filmmakers and activists at Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. Information: 631-477-0660.

All ages

Saturday, June 8, noon-6 p.m.: Fifth annual For us, Buy Us, For All of Us community event presented by Our Future Generation, at Stotzky Park, 55 Columbus Ave., Riverhead. Vendors, food trucks, Fit Camp with Ashley, R&B soul line dancing, music by DJ Jazzy Jess. Rain date: June 9.

The arts and crafts

Friday, June 7, 5-7 p.m.: Opening reception: The Brewery Boys, curated by Franklin Perrell and Glen Hansen, at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Information: cutchoguelibrary.org.

Saturday, June 8, 1-3 p.m.: Opening reception of June exhibition Places and Faces, paintings by Annette Napolitano at Mattituck-Laurel Library. Information: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Saturday, June 8, 2-4 p.m.: Artist’s reception for Toy Stories: The simple and joyous forms of childhood with watercolor artist Stephen Larese at Southold Free Library. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

Saturday, June 15, 2 p.m.: Opening for The Parian Phenomenon, a collection of 1840s British statuary porcelain figures, at the Wickham house on the Village Green, 27320 Main Road, Cutchogue. Presented by Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Council. Refreshments and snacks served. Information: cutchoguenewsuffolkhistory.org.

Celebrations

Friday, June 14, 4-6 p.m.: New Suffolk School Celebration commemorating 117 years at the schoolhouse, 1295 Fourth St., New Suffolk. Community and alumni invited. Historic displays and memorabilia on view. Information: newsuffolkschool.com.

Fairs and festivals

Saturday, June 8, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.: Antiques Fine Art & Crafts Fair, hosted by Old Town Arts and Crafts Guild, 28265 Main Road, Cutchogue. Antiques, collectibles, art, photography, jewelry, fiber arts and more. Information: oldtownartsguild.org.

Film

Friday, June 14, 7:30 p.m.: Live Music/Silent Film series program Pioneering Women Directors 2.0 screening works by French director Alice Guy Blaché at Jameport Meeting House. Curated and scored by Aquebogue Contemporary Music Ensemble, led by Cliff Baldwin. Tickets, $20 at the door and at jamesportmeetinghouse.org.

Saturday, June 15, 7-9:30 p.m.: Asbury Short Film Concert at the Center for Advocacy, Support and Transformation’s Treiber Gathering Hall, 53930 Main Road, Southold. An evening of award-winning short films in comedy, documentary, drama and animation hosted by Bill Evans. Recommended for age 16 and above. Free. Register: castnorthfork.org.

Fundraisers

Friday, June 7, 6 p.m.: NoFo Dance 2024 Competition Showcase at Greenport High School, 720 Front St., Greenport. 50/50 raffle. Tickets: $20 sold at the door and in advance at eventbrite.com.

Saturday, June 8, 6-9 p.m.: Annual Lobsterbake Fundraiser to benefit the Greenport American Legion post, 102 Third St., Greenport. Includes corn, potato, mussels, clams, steamers, lobster, raw and soup bars. Door prizes and 50/50 raffle. Tickets: $125, available at Southold Fish Market, 64755 Main Road, Southold, and the Legion.

Sunday, June 9, 8 a.m.-noon: Pancake Breakfast at the parish hall at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church, 546 St. John’s Place, Riverhead. All you can eat pancakes, eggs, sausage, bacon; take out and 50/50 raffle available. Adults, $12; children under 12, $6. Sponsored by Knights of Columbus Immaculate Conception Council #928. Information: 631-727-2924.

Local history

Saturday, June 8, 11 a.m.: Ancient Artifacts of Eastern Long Island with by Dr. Lucinda Hemmick and Ephraim Horowitz of Southold Indian Museum at Old Point Schoolhouse, 1555 Village Lane, Orient. Presented by Oysterponds Historical Society. Information: oysterpondshistoricalsociety.org.

Saturday, June 15, 1-3 p.m.: Opening reception for Striking a Chord: Suffolk County’s Early Music Identity exhibit at Suffolk County Historical Society, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Light refreshments served. Members, free; nonmembers, $5. Information: 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Meetings

Tuesday June 11, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Peconic Amateur Radio Club open house at Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Information: w2amc.org.

Music

Saturday, June 15, 11 a.m.: Classical pianist J.K. Hodge performs at Suffolk County Historical Society, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Part of the historical society’s free “History Through Music” concert series, which runs through July 20. Register: 631-727-2881, ext. 100; suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Sunday, June 16, 5 p.m.: Rites of Spring Music Festival concert: The Brahms Piano Trios at Jamesport Meeting House, 1590 Main Road, Jamesport. With Merz Piano Trio — pianist Amy Yang, violinist Brigid Coleridge and cellist Julia Yang. Tickets: Rites of Spring members, $35; nonmembers, $50; under 25, free. Information: ritesmusic.org.

The natural world

Friday, June 7, 8-9:30 a.m.: Friday Morning Birders at Brush’s Creek Preserve, 2375 Peconic Bay Blvd., Laurel. Led by Keith Klein. Register: northforkaudubon.org.

Saturday, June 8, 9-11 a.m.: Return of the Osprey at Inlet County Park, 65275 Route 48, Greenport. Powerpoint presentation by Marina DeLuca of Group for the East End followed by bird walk led by Richard Bundy. Register: northforkaudubon.org.

Saturday, June 15, 10:30 a.m.-noon: Live Raptor Presentation at Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Learn about rehabilitated raptors and a groundhog from the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center. Members, free; nonmembers, $20; children, free. Information: landcraftgardenfoundation.org.

Ongoing events

Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Self-guided tours at Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Members, free; nonmembers, $20; seniors and students, $17; under 12, $5; kids under 2, free. Information: 631-298-7216, landcraftgardenfoundation.org.

Saturdays through October, 9 a.m.: Tai Chi with Denise Gillies at Mitchell Park, Greenport. Sponsored by Friends of Mitchell Park. Free. No classes June 29, July 27, Aug. 31 or Sept. 21.

Fridays and Sundays: Roller skating at Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St. All-ages All Skate: Fridays, 3-9-p.m. and Sundays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission: $10, includes skates; $5, spectators. greenportamericanlegion.org.

Wednesdays, 5-9 p.m.: Adult skate for ages 18 and up at Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St. Admission: $10, includes skates; $5, spectators. greenportamericanlegion.org.

Tuesdays, noon-3:30 p.m.: Bingo at Southold American Legion, 51655 Main Road. 631-765-2276.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 7 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Exhibitions

Through June: Places and Faces, paintings by Annette Napolitano at Mattituck-Laurel Library. Information: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, noon-6 p.m. through June 10: In Flower group exhibition curated by Dena Zemsky, with works by Anne Abrons, Louise Crandell, Gary DiPasquale, Garance, Naomi Machado, Ellen Wiener, Dena Zemsky and Arne Svenson at Vine and Sand, 47100 Main Road, Southold. Appointments: 631-620-9253.

Through July: Toy Stories: The simple and joyous forms of childhood, watercolors by Stephen Larese, at Southold Free Library. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

Through July 7: Manhattan to Plum Island: Mysteries of the New York Archipelago, a photography exhibition by Thomas Halaczinsky at Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Through August: The Brewery Boys, curated by Franklin Perrell and Glen Hansen, at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Information: cutchoguelibrary.org.

Through October: The Parian Phenomenon, a collection of British statuary porcelain figures, at Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Society’s Wickham House on the Village Green, 27320 Main Road, Cutchogue. Information: cutchoguenewsuffolkhistory.org.

Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: Striking a Chord: Suffolk County’s Early Music Identity at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Examples of early instruments, early composers, immigration influence, recording technology advancements and wartime home front efforts. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

