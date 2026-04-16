Events Roundup: Celebrating Earth Day on the North Fork

Outside Custer Observatory in Southold. (Daniel Franc photo)

Earth Day is observed on Wednesday, April 22, this year, and the North Fork is celebrating, cleaning up and advocating for nature. Be part of the preservation fun with our list of events and activities in no particular order.

Group for The East End, Multiple Locations On April 18 from 10 a.m. to noon, join Group for the East End at the Great Pond clean up on Lake Court in Southold. Get your birding on at First-Time Birder’s Hour on April 21 at Downs Farm Preserve (23800 Main Road, Cutchogue) and following Earth Day plant some beach grass at Maidstone Beach (3337 Maidstone Park Road, East Hampton) to stabilize dunes, prevent erosion and support habitats. Registration is required for all events. Sign up here.

North Fork Audubon Society Earth Day Beach Clean Up, Inlet Pond County Park, 65275 County Route 48, Greenport

Theresa Dilworth and Carol Edwards from the North Fork Audubon Society will lead attendees on a walk through the trails at Inlet Pond County Park followed by picking up litter on the beach. Registration is required. Secure your spot at the April 18, 10 a.m. to noon, event to appreciate nature and help preserve it here.

Slow Food East End Earth Day Celebration, Golden Acres Organic Farm, 652 Peconic Bay Blvd., Jamesport On April 18 from 1 to 4 p.m., stop by Slow Food East End’s fifth annual Earth Day celebration. Free and family-friendly, this event features entertainment from musician Julia King, a Long Island Aquarium Touch Tank, local food and produce, educational demos, a scavenger hunt and local vendors selling sustainable products.

Earth Day Mosaic Earth Craft, Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court St., Riverhead, 631-727-3228

Give your children the opportunity to learn more about Earth while creating a construction paper mosaic decoration, open to kindergarten age children to fifth grade. Registration is required. Sign up for the April 20, 6 to 6:30 p.m., event here.

North Fork Environmental Council Earth Day 5K, Indian Island County Park, 105 Cross River Drive, Riverhead Help support the 2026 North Fork Environmental Scholarship Fund and environmental educational programs by lacing up your sneakers. Kicking off at 10 a.m. on April 26, register to run as an individual for $33.98, as a family of four for $87.28, and for those under 16 years old, $18.98. Lock in your start line spot here.

Multiple events, Cutchogue-New Suffolk Free Library, 27550 Main Road, Cutchogue, 631-734-6360

On April 22 from 2 to 3 p.m., sign up for the Nature Inspiration Art Workshop where you’ll learn about how acclaimed artists have captured Long Island’s natural East End and create some outdoors-inspired art of your own. Both programs require registration, sign up here.

Multiple events, Custer Institute & Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold, 631-765-2626 See the stars at Silver Sands (1400 Silvermere Road, Greenport) at the Boathouse Beach Stargazing Night. From 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. on April 17, weather permitting, you can explore stars, planets and distant galaxies through high-powered telescopes overlooking Pipes Cove. Admission for adults is $15 and $5 for children.

On April 18 from 7 p.m. to midnight, as part of dark sky week — an annual initiative to decrease light pollution — see the night sky from Custer Observatory. Admission is free with a suggested $5 donation for adults and $3 for children under 16. Register for both events here.

The Shoppes at East Wind, 5768 Route 25A, Wading River

The Wading River-Shoreham Chamber of Commerce presents an Earth Day Cleanup, Sunday, April 19, from 9 a.m.-noon at The Shoppes at East Wind, 5768 Route 25A, Wading River. Rain or shine. Community service credit available. Registration required: wadingrivershorehamchamber.com.

Trivia Night Earth Day edition, Riverhead Cider House, 2711 Sound Ave., Calverton The New York Marine Rescue Center and Riverhead Cider House are presenting trivia night with a focus on the ocean Thursday, April 23 starting at 6 p.m. Entry is free and no registration is required.

Annual Anti-Litter Committee Spring Cleanup, Riverhead Town Hall, 4 West Second Street

Riverhead

Volunteers will meet up with Riverhead’s Anti-Litter Committee in the Town Hall lobby for their annual spring cleanup April 25, 8:30 to 11 a.m.