Blotter: North Street resident spooked by ghosts

On June 27, the Instagram account of The Suffolk Times was hacked. The publisher contacted police to report receiving an email that stated: “hello bro i have your Instagram account. If you want it back, you have to give me money. If you don’t buy it, I’ll sell it to someone else. Make up your mind.” The account name and passwords were changed. The publisher is working with Instagram to solve the issue.

• On June 24, a resident of North Street called police to report “a problem with ghosts.” When an officer responded, the woman refused to answer the door, according to police. The officer observed the woman, who did not appear in distress, through a window, sitting on her couch and watching television. She said she did not need police assistance and the case was closed.

• On June 26, two motorists got into a dispute when one allegedly cut the other off in line for the North Ferry to Shelter Island. A Central Islip man, 58, told police that a red pickup truck cut him off, so he got out to confront its driver, a 23-year-old Center Moriches man. A verbal dispute ensued and at some point the younger man pulled out a crowbar, at which time the older man retreated. The Center Moriches man later told authorities he pulled out the crowbar in self-defense. No charges were filed by either party.

• Near midnight on June 26, a restaurant manager called police to report an intoxicated man at a New Suffolk restaurant. The manager told police that the man in question, a New Suffolk resident, was often intoxicated at two restaurants that sit across the street from each other on the hamlet waterfront, and that she found his comments insulting. That night, according to police, the man had said the chef at one of the restaurants was “not good.” The restaurant’s staff “jointly agreed that [the intoxicated man] is a good patron and did not cause a disturbance. They believe the situation … to be a misunderstanding.” No charges were filed.

• On June 28, a Greenport man’s car left the roadway and struck two parked vehicles, according to police. Driver Jose Giron Pacheco, 32, allegedly then fled the scene before being located by Southold police K-9 Solo. Mr. Pacheco was “found to be intoxicated” and arrested. No information on specific charges was available.

• On June 29, Baldomero Perez-Pineda, 26, was pulled over on North Road and arrested for driving while intoxicated.

• On June 30, Pedro Sicaju Chacon, 29, of Huntington Station was pulled over on Middle Road after police received a report of a vehicle failing to maintain its lane. Police pulled Mr. Sicaju Chacon was subsequently arrested for DWI.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.