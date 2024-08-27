Daily Update: Photos: 2024 Cutchogue Fire Department Chicken Barbecue

(Credit: Bill Landon)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, August 27.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Photos: 2024 Cutchogue Fire Department Chicken Barbecue

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Alive on 25 closes season with lasers in Town Square

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Good Samaritan immediately on scene of plane crash

NORTHFORKER

Worth the Stop: Roasted sweet corn is the perfect late-summer treat

SOUTHFORKER

Laugh Line: Sticks and Stones Comedy Club tickles the South Fork’s funny bone

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

