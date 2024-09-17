Daily Update: International Festival shines brightly in Greenport

One of the Hispanic heritage floats in Sunday’s parade featured music and dress typical of Mexico, many flags and balloons that spelled out “Viva Mexico”. (Credit: Angela Colangelo)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, September 17.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

International Festival shines brightly in Greenport

Greenport tops Port Jeff in football season opener

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Blue Waves open football season with come-from-behind win

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

‘Repair Café’ resumes Saturday hosted by the Shelter Island Library

NORTHFORKER

Thar she blows! Maritime Festival sails back into Greenport Sept. 21 and 22

SOUTHFORKER

A Certain Stripe: Casting a Line for Striped Bass

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

