Calendar of Events: Nov. 28, 2024

Fairs and festivals

Friday & Saturday, Dec. 6-7, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.: North Shore United Methodist Church presents its Holiday Christmas Craft Fair at 260 Route 25A, Wading River. Unique Christmas items, hand-crafted gifts and baked goods. Free. Information: 631-929-6075.

Saturday, Dec. 7, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.: Mattituck Presbyterian Church hosts its annual Christmas Fair, with cookies, baked goods, homemade items, wooden gifts and more. A café lunch will be available. Proceeds support church mission work. 12605 Main Road, Mattituck.

Saturday, Dec. 7, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.: Southold Historical Museum presents its Holiday Fair, at Southold Town Recreation Center on Peconic Lane. Local artisanal gifts, holiday auction, gift basket raffle and bake sale. Santa and Mrs. Claus stop by from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Information: 631-765-5500.

Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Suffolk County Historical Society Museum’s Wooden Wonderland: Holiday Craft Fair, at 300 West Main Street, Riverhead. Vendors selling hand-made gifts, live music, woodworking demonstrations, raffles and more. Free. Information: 631 727-2881.

Holiday

Thursday, Nov. 28, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.: Church of the Harvest hosts free Thanksgiving Dinner, at 572 Raynor Ave. Riverhead. Family-style turkey dinner with all the trimmings. Meal delivery to the homebound available; 631-727-1977.

Friday, Nov. 29, 3-6 p.m.: Southold Historical Museum’s Annual Candlelight Tour & Tree Lighting, at the Maple Lane complex, 55200 Main Road. Begin the holiday season with this old-fashioned fun. Christmas tree lit at 5 p.m. Free. Information: [email protected].

Friday, Dec. 6, 5:30 p.m.: Christmas Tree Lighting and Caroling at the Vine at North Fork United Methodist Church, 43960 CR 48, Southold. Free. Light refreshments. Information: 631-734-6033.

Saturday, Dec. 7, noon-4 p.m.: Mattituck Park District and Mattituck Chamber of Commerce join to offer a Holiday Party with Santa, at the Community Room at Veterans Beach, 11280 Peconic Bay Blvd, Mattituck. Caroling, games and pictures with Santa; food and hot chocolate offered. Free.

Friday, Nov. 29-Sunday, Dec. 1; Friday Dec. 6-Sunday, Dec. 8: Hallockville Museum Farm is hosting its Country Parlor Folk Art & Gift Show, the Hudson-Sydlowski House, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Hand-made holiday items, apparel and home décor. Free. Event times vary. Information: hallockville.org.

Meetings

Tuesday, Dec. 3, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Peconic Amateur Radio Club is holding its next open house at the Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Stop in and learn about the world of amatuer radio and community service.

Music

Friday, Nov. 29, 5 p.m.: Pianist Simon Bürki will play at Poquatuck Hall, 1160 Village Lane, Orient. Features a selection of pieces from F. Chopin, R. Schumann, and S. Rachmaninoff. Tickets: General audience $45; Members of the Rites of Spring Music Festival $30; Youth under 25 free. Tickets: ritesmusic.org.

Saturday, Dec. 7, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 8, 3 p.m.: The North Fork Chorale presents its 2024 Winter Concert; Dec. 7 show at Southold Presbyterian Church, 53100 NY-25, and Dec. 8 show at Orient Congregational Church, 23045 Main Road. Tickets $10, sold at the door.

The natural world

Saturday, Nov. 30, 10 a.m.: East Marion Community Association hosts “Save the Horseshoe Crabs,” a community forum with conservationist Jenn Hartnagel, at East Marion firehouse, 9245 Main Road. Learn about the species and how to advocate for its protection. Information: Suzanne Hand, [email protected].

The written word

Saturday, Dec. 7, 3 p.m.: Author Steve Wick will discuss his book ‘All That Remains’ at Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. Learn about the chronicles of some of the last migrant farm laborers in our community. Light refreshments. Free. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Ongoing events

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Orient Congregational Church Thrift Shop, 23045 Main Road, Orient. Clothes, jewelry, furnishings and more. Donations accepted. Information: 631-323-2665.

Friday mornings 10 a.m.-noon: The Riverhead/Jamesport Homemakers meet at the George Young Community Center, 446 South Jamesport Ave., Jamesport. Knit, crochet and sew for charity. New members welcome. Information: 631-765-1768.

November through April: Free house tours of Tuthill House Museum offered by Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society, 18200 Main Road, Mattituck. Private walking tours about local history: $20, nonmembers; $15, members; free under 12. Schedule a tour: 631-745-2752.

Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Self-guided tours at Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Members, free; nonmembers, $20; seniors and students, $17; under 12, $5; under 2, free. Information: 631-298-7216, landcraftgardenfoundation.org.

Nov. 15-Dec. 15; Fridays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturdays-Sundays, 10-5: Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Council’s “Pop-Up” Christmas Shop at the Carriage House on Cutchogue Village Green, featuring antique donated items. Holiday refreshments served. Free. Information: cutchoguenewsuffolkhistory.org.

Through November: Roller skating at Greenport American Legion, 120 Third St. Wednesdays, 5-8 p.m.: Adults 21 and older; Fridays, 5-8 p.m.: All skate; Sundays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: All skate. Admission: $10, includes skates; $5, spectators. greenportamericanlegion.org.

Tuesdays, noon-3:30 p.m.: Bingo at Southold American Legion, 51655 Main Road. 631-765-2276.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Exhibitions

Nov. 2-Jan. 25, 2025: The Sinking of the Steamboat Lexington on Long Island Sound, curated by Bill Bleyer at Suffolk County Historical Society, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Includes lithographs of the flaming vessel and original related documents including interviews with four survivors, ensuing legal investigations, and articles reporting on the disaster at the time. Information: 631-727-2881.

Through November: Linda Nemeth’s artwork, Taking Watercolor to Another Dimension, will be on display at Southold Free Library, 53705 Main Road, Southold. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

Through November: Picture Driven at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Artwork by Paula Kelly, Ernest Hutton and Doris Brautigan. Free. Information: cutchoguelibrary.org.

Through December: Beaches and Barns and Grapes, Oh My! featuring the work of Patricia Feiler and Lee Harned at Borghese Vineyard and Winery, 17150 Middle Road (Rte. 48), Cutchogue.

Through December: Textures in Watercolor, artwork by Pat Russo at Mattituck-Laurel Library Art Gallery, 13900 Main Road, Mattituck.

Dec. 6-Jan.26, 2025: At the Station, an exhibition by David Benthal celebrating the Greenport Fire Department, at Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: ‘Striking a Chord: Suffolk County’s Early Music Identity’ at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Examples of early instruments, early composers, immigration influence and recording technology advancements. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

At the libraries

Our local libraries host a variety of events for all ages. For calendars and more information:

Riverhead Free Library, 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org.

Mattituck-Laurel Library, 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org.

Southold Free Library, 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org.

Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport, 631-477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org.

