Daily Update: Southold opens scrap food-to-compost drop site
Here are the headlines for Wednesday, December 18.
Suspected Gilgo Beach killer Rex Heuermann charged with seventh murder of alleged victim, Valerie Mack
SUFFOLK TIMES
Southold opens scrap food-to-compost drop site
Southold officials request public comment on lowering County Road 48 speed limits
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Well Spoken Writers Club awards first short story prizes
Peconic Bay Medical Center inspires students to work in local health care systems
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island boys varsity basketball team notches first win at East Hampton tournament
NORTHFORKER
Sing along to “Christmas Out East,” a North Fork holiday tune
SOUTHFORKER
Long Island Wine Club: 2021 Poppy & Rose sparkling pinot meunier
