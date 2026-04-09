Greenport ice rink project gains momentum with $100K fundraising match

Greenport’s Mitchell Park Ice Rink Celebration Committee and Mayor Kevin Stuessi have announced the launch of a community-wide fundraising campaign to support construction of an ice skating rink. (Credit: Courtesy Jeremy Garretson)

The long-stalled Greenport ice rink project got a burst of momentum this week as a community fundraising campaign launched with a $100,000 matching pledge.

Friends of Mitchell Park, which oversees the waterfront greenspace and the dormant rink, pushed forward with the plan after business leaders pressed village officials over a lack of progress and transparency.

The campaign has already gained traction, with the first $25,000 pledged by an anonymous donor.



“This is a pivotal moment for the project,” Mayor Kevin Stuessi said. “With the matching funds in place, every donation brings us closer to delivering a lasting recreational space for our community.”

The ice rink project received a $1.2 million grant from Gov. Kathy Hochul in August 2024 to build a permanent seasonal rink, which has not operated regularly for about six years.

Greenport ice skating rink. (Credit: Tara Smith file photo)

The Mitchell Park ice rink celebration committee, co-chaired by Lisa Gillooly and Peggy Lauber, has been meeting since last October to guide planning, outreach and fundraising efforts.

“I still remember skating on the very first day that the original ice rink opened 20 years ago. It was such a special moment for this community,” said Ms. Lauber. “We all miss that rink and realize the importance of constructing a permanent seasonal facility, giving future generations that same joy and sense of place.”



The fundraising campaign will culminate in a village-wide celebration on Aug. 8, marking the 30th anniversary of Mitchell Park. It will coincide with the arrival of the U.S. Coast Guard Barque Eagle, a 295-foot tall ship stopping in after its race from New York Harbor to Boston Harbor.

The celebration will include live music and entertainment, a community boat parade at dusk, and fundraising activities to help reach and exceed the $100,000 match.



“This celebration is about more than just marking an anniversary. It’s about showcasing everything that makes Greenport unique,” said Ryan DiGregorio, marina manager at Safe Harbor. “Launching our first-ever community boat parade alongside the arrival of the Tall Ship Barque Eagle creates an unforgettable moment, and a great way to rally support for the rink.”



Greenport BID president Rich Vandenburgh has been outspoken about the group’s desire to take a larger role in bringing back the ice rink. He addressed the board at its March 19 work session, calling for action.

“An observation is that the public has heard for months the plans were in the works, and then an ice rink committee was steering the initiative forward,” said Mr. Vandenburgh, who again raised concerns in a guest column published by The Suffolk Times last week. “Our business district and the many residents in Greenport village are respectfully demanding a return of the ice rink. A conclusion is the BID … would be the stronger partner, with the village, to run the ice rink and oversee its maintenance and daily operations.”

A new website, GreenportIceRink.org, has been launched where residents and supporters can learn more, track progress, contribute through a “Donate Now” feature and explore sponsorship opportunities.

“Bringing ice skating back to Mitchell Park is something I’m incredibly proud to be part of. This isn’t just about a rink, it’s about creating energy and connection in Greenport in the quieter months,” said Ms. Gillooly. “A winter destination like this has the power to support our businesses, bring families together, and make our village feel vibrant year-round.”

Christine Kelly of Friends of Mitchell Park echoed the sentiment.

“We’re excited to support this effort by offering matching funds because we believe deeply in what this project represents,” she said. “Mitchell Park is the heart of Greenport, and this rink will bring new life to it in the winter months. Now we can resume Free Skate Sunday, one of our signature events.”