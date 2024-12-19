Real Estate

Real Estate Transfers: Dec. 19, 2024

By The Suffolk Times

This article is brought to you by Advantage Title

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Oct. 11, 2024.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

  • Bonnie & Robin Winkel to Nube Sucuzhanay & Luis Anguisaca,  23 Josica Drive (600-85-4-13) (R) $835,000 
  • Alice Summerville Trust to Manuel Campoverde & Sara Chillogalli, 106 Linda Avenue (600-85-2-104)(R) $650,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

  • Belsy Rojas-Perez & Cruz Xitumul to Ofelia Galdamez & Aura Galdamez, 26 Park Drive (600-16-1-13) (R) $595,000 

CALVERTON (11933)

  • DeRosa Family Trust to Juliann & Owen O’Neill, 4 Black Pine Street (600-81.01-1-28) (R) $705,000 
  • Claire Jurgens to Richard & Joan Friedrich, 92 Golden Spruce Drive (600-80.01-1-18) (R) $620,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

  • Brendan & Catherine McKeon to Jose Cotzojay, 985 Track Avenue (1000-137-1-25) (R) $775,000 

EAST MARION (11939)

  • 3420 RPR LLC to GH Assets 2 LLC, 3420 Rocky Point Road (1000-21-4-8) (R) $625,000 
  • Estate of Patrick Breglia to BKM Properties of Shoreham Inc, 7600 Main Road (1000-31-6-11) (R) $250,000

GREENPORT (11944)

  • Robert & Stephanie Swing to Joseph & Judit Apte, 4295 Bay Shore Road (1000-53-6-24) (R) $1,850,000 
  • Colleen Hughes & Harry Breese to 67 Sound Cheshire LP, 426 Clark Street (1001-7-3-7) (R) $725,000

ORIENT (11957)

  • Estate of Eugene Oliva to Edward Rogers & Katherine Wilcenski, 615 Narrow River Road (1000-26-3-8) (R) $815,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

  • Estate of Kathryn Stutzmann to Kathleen & Michael Menikos, 42 Big Pond Lane (600-2.01-2-42) (R) $985,000 
  • Christen & David Burros to Lauro Romero & Sarbia Flores, 16 Linda Lane East (600-15-3-16) (R) $640,000
  • Leon & Dora-May Pearce to Anthony Dragone, 69 Rolling Meadow Lane (600-45.01-1-69) (R) $590,000
  • Philomena Kougemitros to Michael & Lynn Sullivan, 3301 Carnoustie Court (600-64.02-1-31) (R) $464,500
  • John Stotzky & Melissa Willmott to Adam Dean, 962 Ostrander Avenue (600-107-4-15) (R) $425,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

  • Randy Meech & Donna Walker to Franco Villa & Jeanne Lautenberg, 18 Dickerson Drive (700-18-3-29)(R) $2,300,000
  • Tullia Limarzi Trust to Connor & Blaire Needham, 3 Lakeview Drive (700-19-2-39) (R) $995,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

  • Joseph & Robyn Romano to Samid Hussain, 1415 North Parish Drive (1000-71-1-14) (R) $4,650,000 
  • Emily & Joseph Eagan to 94 Post Lane LLC, 1750 Mount Beulah Avenue (1000-51-3-2.010) (R) $3,100,000 

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

