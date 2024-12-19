Real Estate Transfers: Dec. 19, 2024

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Oct. 11, 2024.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

Bonnie & Robin Winkel to Nube Sucuzhanay & Luis Anguisaca, 23 Josica Drive (600-85-4-13) (R) $835,000

Alice Summerville Trust to Manuel Campoverde & Sara Chillogalli, 106 Linda Avenue (600-85-2-104)(R) $650,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

Belsy Rojas-Perez & Cruz Xitumul to Ofelia Galdamez & Aura Galdamez, 26 Park Drive (600-16-1-13) (R) $595,000

CALVERTON (11933)

DeRosa Family Trust to Juliann & Owen O’Neill, 4 Black Pine Street (600-81.01-1-28) (R) $705,000

Claire Jurgens to Richard & Joan Friedrich, 92 Golden Spruce Drive (600-80.01-1-18) (R) $620,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

Brendan & Catherine McKeon to Jose Cotzojay, 985 Track Avenue (1000-137-1-25) (R) $775,000

EAST MARION (11939)

3420 RPR LLC to GH Assets 2 LLC, 3420 Rocky Point Road (1000-21-4-8) (R) $625,000

Estate of Patrick Breglia to BKM Properties of Shoreham Inc, 7600 Main Road (1000-31-6-11) (R) $250,000

GREENPORT (11944)

Robert & Stephanie Swing to Joseph & Judit Apte, 4295 Bay Shore Road (1000-53-6-24) (R) $1,850,000

Colleen Hughes & Harry Breese to 67 Sound Cheshire LP, 426 Clark Street (1001-7-3-7) (R) $725,000

ORIENT (11957)

Estate of Eugene Oliva to Edward Rogers & Katherine Wilcenski, 615 Narrow River Road (1000-26-3-8) (R) $815,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

Estate of Kathryn Stutzmann to Kathleen & Michael Menikos, 42 Big Pond Lane (600-2.01-2-42) (R) $985,000

Christen & David Burros to Lauro Romero & Sarbia Flores, 16 Linda Lane East (600-15-3-16) (R) $640,000

Leon & Dora-May Pearce to Anthony Dragone, 69 Rolling Meadow Lane (600-45.01-1-69) (R) $590,000

Philomena Kougemitros to Michael & Lynn Sullivan, 3301 Carnoustie Court (600-64.02-1-31) (R) $464,500

John Stotzky & Melissa Willmott to Adam Dean, 962 Ostrander Avenue (600-107-4-15) (R) $425,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

Randy Meech & Donna Walker to Franco Villa & Jeanne Lautenberg, 18 Dickerson Drive (700-18-3-29)(R) $2,300,000

Tullia Limarzi Trust to Connor & Blaire Needham, 3 Lakeview Drive (700-19-2-39) (R) $995,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

Joseph & Robyn Romano to Samid Hussain, 1415 North Parish Drive (1000-71-1-14) (R) $4,650,000

Emily & Joseph Eagan to 94 Post Lane LLC, 1750 Mount Beulah Avenue (1000-51-3-2.010) (R) $3,100,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)