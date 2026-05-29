Dog Dock Diving donates $8K to North Fork Animal Welfare League

The North Fork Animal Welfare League‘s no-kill shelter was gifted just over $8,000 from this month’s dog dock diving event. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter)

The return of Greenport Harbor Brewing Company’s Dog Dock Diving contest over the May 16 weekend not only brought high-flying canines and smiles, but a sizable donation, too.

The brewery, under its new 501(c)3, the Giving Tank, donated $8,096 to the North Fork Animal Welfare League‘s no-kill shelter on Thursday. Brewery co-founders Rich Vandenburgh and John Liegey presented the check.

“We’re really happy that we’ve been able to support them in this way with something that’s actually fun for everybody to enjoy while, at the same time, doing some good,” Mr. Vandenburgh said.

Mr. Liegey said they have had a longstanding relationship with the shelter, which is across the street from the brewery. He said they are “really happy” to continue helping them out.

In the past, Greenport Harbor Brewing Company has raised funds for Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital, Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Back to the Bays program, CAST, the East End Seaport Museum and other local organizations.

The brewery has always worked to help out either shelters or foundations to pair dogs with those who need, too.

This year’s donation will help the shelter pay for medical costs and food for the animals.

“We’re really grateful for the donation. It’s going to help us out a lot,” said shelter Operations Director Gabby Stroup. “The event was great, we were very happy to participate.”