Lockdown D propels Tuckers to third straight win

(Credit: Bill Landon)

Here’s something that you will see in a box score: Junior guard Claire McKenzie scored a game-high 26 points and senior guard Rhianna Lutz added 12 to lead Mattituck to a 54-41 home victory over Pierson/ Bridgehampton on Tuesday night.

And here’s something that you probably won’t see in a box score: The Tuckers’ suffocating defense forced the Whalers into 26 turnovers to secure the Suffolk County League VII win and record their third consecutive victory.

“As our coach says, defense runs into our offense,” said junior guard Page Kellershon, one of the defensive catalysts. “Coming in with that strong defense, with all of the momentum, really helped us.”

Head coach Steve Van Dood liked what he saw. “The girls showed up tonight,” he said. “I was proud of the effort they put in, knowing that we are fighting for maybe the league championship. We’re still not mathematically out of it.”

The Tuckers (10-7, 9-4) clinched a Class B playoff spot, Van Dood said.

“It’s about seeding,” he added. “Are we going to get the two, the three? I’d love to get the one. If Babylon can just lose maybe one game more and we can get close, it would be ideal. Getting a home game for the playoffs is huge.” You could have said the same thing about the Tuckers’ defense in the second quarter. The Whalers (5-9, 5-7) came within 16-15 on Josie Mott’s (team-high 10 points) steal and basket with four minutes and 30 seconds remaining. Then Mattituck went into overdrive, outscoring Pierson, 16-2, to take a 32-17 halftime advantage.

Only 19 seconds after Mott’s basket, senior guard Riley Corrigan produced a steal for a layup to start the surge.

Kellershon, who finished with six points, turned a steal into a basket with 2:46 left for a 26-17 margin. McKenzie, who scored eight points in the period, converted a steal into a bucket for a 30-17 lead with 51 seconds left.

“She really plays defense with her feet and her hands,” McKenzie said of Kellershon. “She always stays in front of the ball, guarding players. If we’re playing against a team that has a really good ball handler, we’ll always put her on them to take them out of the game.”

Kellershon also forced Pierson into a 10-second half court violation with 38.8 seconds remaining. A standout lacrosse player, Kellershon has brought her athleticism to the hardwood.

“It’s a lot easier coming from lacrosse to play defense,” Kellershon said. “It’s pretty much the same footwork, a very similar way of playing.”

Van Dood agreed and noted how well Kellershon and teammate Casey Szcotka work together.“They were menacing on defense, switching on and off, making them play east west, not letting them go north and south, forcing them on their heels, bad passes. They did everything we asked them to do on defense. That’s the straw that stirs the drink.”

McKenzie, who grabbed 15 rebounds, finished with her third consecutive double-double game. She also had six steals and six blocked shots. McKenzie continually took the ball to the hoop, trying to draw fouls. She sank five of six free throws.

“She’s hitting her stride,” Van Dood said. “Claire did a good job of not forcing the three-point shot, going for that mid-range jumper and getting around the first defender.”

Lutz, who started off slowly this season, has rediscovered her game, recording 12 points in consecutive contests. She has also scored last-second, game-winning baskets twice this month. Those were in a 37-36 home win over Center Moriches on Jan. 8 and in the 46-44 victory at Smithtown Christian last Saturday.

“I had a rough start to my season,” said Lutz, who contributed six steals. “I had a little confidence problem with myself and getting in my own head. It’s really good to be back. I feel like it’s just trying to get myself hyped up before the game and getting rid of any pregame jitters or nerves.”

On Tuesday night, she helped give the Whalers the jitters.

The Tuckers also have found their game just at the right time — during the home stretch of the regular season.

“We’re definitely coming together really well,” McKenzie said. “We started off a little shaky, but now we’re working as a team. Our defense is doing good. All of our shots are finally falling.”

Lutz agreed. “We’re finally putting the pieces together,” she said. “The team chemistry is really getting there.”

On both ends of the court.