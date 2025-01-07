‘Women’s Rally’ set for Jan. 11 in Mitchell Park

Not quite time to march, for now assemble and rally in Greenport in preparation for the People’s March. (Credit: Tara Smith file photo)

In keeping with a tradition of speaking out in support of democracy and equal rights, a group of local women have organized a Women’s Rally at the North Fork’s “public square,” Greenport’s Mitchell Park. The Greenport Village Board approved the event permit for Saturday, Jan. 11 at 1 p.m. Speakers will give short talks on the many issues of concern that need government action: education, health care, immigration and its benefit to the economy, bodily autonomy, housing and participatory democracy.

“So while the rally addresses issues that affect all people, we’re highlighting the threatening rollback of women’s equality, hard won rights that were fought for generations such as freedom, health, safety and autonomy are all under attack across the United States,“ said Carolyn Peabody, chair of the North Fork Unity Action Committee.

“It’s really a collection of very different people, and we are encouraging anybody who has an interest in issues of democracy and bodily autonomy and justice and the environment to come out,” added Randy Wade, one of the organizers. “We are hoping that people will not be discouraged.”

The reason for the gathering goes beyond immediate changes to a larger shift in society. The group hopes to help area residents find an active way to promote unity and feel supported. “We must bring people together to remind everyone that we’re part of a larger movement that has roots in history,” Ms. Peabody said. “And that even when people are feeling a little overwhelmed by the threats, that every person’s voice and action are really vital to make sure that we continue to push for a nation that values all human beings.”

Ms. Wade also emphasized that the committee is planning to continue meeting to discuss the community’s concerns. They are going to start having a monthly meeting the fourth Friday of every month at 4 o’clock at the Unitarian Universalist to provide a platform to address these issues. They will research topics and make suggestions for action, such as writing letters and making phone calls regarding legislative issues at the federal, state and local level. “We’re standing on the shoulders of other people who have come before us, and during difficult times, people did not give up. They kept fighting for what they believed in and doing what they could,” Ms. Wade said.

One of the features of Saturday’s gathering is collective singing, something that Ms. Peabody hopes will help cement the feeling of unity. “There’s going to be at least nine or 10 songs which we’re going to be singing together. I think that part of that is to convey that we’re part of something larger, and so music is going to be an important aspect.”

Speakers include Tijuana Fulford of Butterfly Effect Project; Kaitlyn Pawlukojc of Planned Parenthood; Gwynn Schroeder, community advocate; Carolyn Peabody, Chair North Fork Unity Action Committee; Rev. Natalie Wimberly of Clinton Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church and Patte McManus of Southold’s Unitarian Universalists. The Women’s Rally in Greenport will be followed by the People’s March on Jan. 18 in Washington, D.C., Port Jefferson and Foley Square in New York City.

For more information email [email protected].