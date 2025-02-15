Blotter: Four separate instances of identity theft

On Feb. 3, a Mattituck maintenance company reported an incident of identity theft, according to police. The owners told authorities they received a package from Inland Empire Industrial Tool & Supplies containing tools they did not order, along with a bill for $529.

On Feb. 3, a 26-year-old Mattituck man was banned from a Main Road dentist’s office after allegedly brandishing a wrench when he learned that his appointment would not be honored. According to police, he repeatedly said, “If I don’t get my appointment back there will be a big problem; you will find out,” while spinning the tool. The office manager declined to press charges but signed a notice of trespass barring the patient from returning to the office.

On Feb. 4, police were called to the Southold Town Transfer Station after the operator of a wheel loader overturned while trying to dump mulch on a pile. The operator, who complained of pain in his right leg, which contains metal rods placed after a traumatic injury in 2019, was treated at the scene and then transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center for further treatment.

On Feb. 5, a Southold woman reported being the victim of identity theft. She told police there was an unknown charge on her credit card from Samsonite for $600.15. Police advised her to contact her bank and cancel the credit card and contact Samsonite to request a refund.

On. Feb, 5, a Mattituck man reported an unauthorized credit card charge of $731.51 from Huntington ski shop. The man was in possession of his card, but was told by the vendor that the card had been physically swiped during the purchase. He filed a report and contacted the credit bureaus to request a fraud alert on his accounts.

On Feb. 6, a Southold man reported being the victim of identity theft. He told police that he noticed an unauthorized charge for $4,480 on his Paypal account, and then accessed his Schwab equities account and found that someone was trading his stocks at a loss. The man told police he recently had a technology company at his home working on his computer and they had swapped out his hard drive for a new one. He contacted Paypal and Schwab to request that his accounts be frozen until the issue is resolved.

On Feb. 7, a Greenport village official reported that two apparently undomiciled persons were drinking alcohol in Mitchell Park. A responding officer located the two 43-yearold men, but observed that “neither subject was drinking or bothering anyone.”

On Feb. 7, Courtney Crowley, 50, of Greenport was arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated, according to police, after she was pulled over for allegedly driving 37 mph in a 15 mph school zone. She also performed poorly on field sobriety tests, according to the report.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.