Blotter: No Southold Town arrests made

No arrests were made in Southold Town between Jan. 27 and Feb. 3.

On Jan. 27, police responded to a 911 hang-up call in Cutchogue. Hadley Wiggins, 39, reported troubles with her landline and said she would call Optimum to fix the issue. No further action was taken.

On Jan. 28, town employee Sharon Glassman, 44, of Southold reported that she had uncovered a fraudulent check for $2,700 in an email that the town did not issue. Southold Town did not suffer a financial loss and no further action was taken.

On Jan. 27, Angel Lopez, 43, age and address unavailable, was cited for urinating on the sidewalk outside 200 Front St., Greenport. Mr. Lopez was issued a Greenport Village appearance ticket.

On Jan. 29, a wallet was returned to Samuel Smith, 57, of Aquebogue after it was found outside Greenport High School.

On Jan. 29, Ronald Atkinson, 87, of Cutchogue reported misplacing his Florida-issued pistol license. Mr. Atkinson found his license and no further action was taken.

