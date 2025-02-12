Greenport community groups look to boost local engagement

Greenport BID president Nancy Kouris spoke at a special meeting late last month to generate more engagement. (Credit: Chris Francescani)

Two Greenport community organizations launched new websites last month, each initiating a major campaign during the slower winter months to recruit members and gear up for the fast-approaching summer season.

The Greenport Business Improvement District recently held a special meeting to start a fresh chapter for the long-running group, while the newly formed Greenport Civic Association announced it will host its first event on Sunday, Feb. 16.

“We’d like to start some mixers and get people in a more relaxed atmosphere,” BID vice president Brendan Spiro said at a meeting late last month. “We want everyone to be part of this discussion, learn more about what we do, and share their ideas.”

Mr. Spiro said that the BID is a grassroots organization “where everyone is meant to have a special voice. We’d really like to gather important opinions from everybody that wishes to offer them to us, so we can digest that stuff and do a better job. That’s all we’re trying to do here — especially as volunteers.”

BID president Nancy Kouris talked about the organization’s long-standing contributions to Greenport, dating back to the early 1990s, and said the BID plays a crucial role in funding holiday decorations, despite operating with limited resources.

“It takes a big chunk of our budget,” she said of the holiday displays. “This is why fundraising and sponsorships are vital. We appreciate donations from outside sources and value input from our members to continue beautification efforts.”

Treasurer David Serure said the BID’s annual budget stands at approximately $52,000 to $53,000, funded through a nearly 2% property assessment on businesses within the district.

Meanwhile, the newly formed Greenport Civic Association will hold its inaugural event Sunday, Feb. 16, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the North Fork Arts Center.

“Shaping the North Fork’s Future: Smart Growth, Preservation and Water” will feature speakers including state Assemblyman Tommy John Schiavoni, Suffolk County Legislator Catherine Stark, Southold Town Supervisor Al Krupski and Greenport Village Mayor Kevin Stuessi.

“We want to pull everybody together and have a conversation to hear from people in the community what they’re most concerned about,” said Greenport Civic Association president Carol Lindley.

She noted that two active members of the Greenport Fire Department are on the new civic’s board, and that she has reached out to the business community through the Greenport BID.

“We felt that the fire department is a really core bedrock of the community, and we wanted to be connected to that,” said Ms. Lindley, who has been working with the umbrella group North Fork Civic Coalition for about six months to prepare for her new role.

In addition to Ms. Lindley, Sheilah Crowley is serving as civic vice president, Nicki Gohorel as secretary and Jim Kalin as treasurer.

The BID is also eager to connect with more members and expand the organization’s reach. Mr. Spiro posed questions to attendees to spark engagement: “What resources or assets could your business contribute to support our fundraising efforts? How would you define success in 2025 in terms of BID collaboration? Do you have an example of a BID you admire?”

He cited the BID’s new website as an example of a helpful member contribution, acknowledging branding expert Gail Barlow for her pro bono work. “She saved us money that we could allocate toward website development,” Mr. Spiro said.

Mr. Serure echoed that sentiment, encouraging members to leverage their skills to help the group as a whole. “We’re not asking members to contribute more money. If you’re a graphic designer, help with a flyer. If you have marketing expertise, share your insights. “Everyone’s experience is valuable,” he said.

One of the BID’s latest initiatives is the promotion of a new tagline “A Reason for Every Season,” designed to enhance year-round tourism and better align local business activity around various campaigns.

“We want to infuse each season with energy,” Mr. Spiro said.

However, Ms. Kouris pointed out challenges beyond the BID’s control, such as the recent closures of the village’s ice-skating rink and Mitchell Park carousel.

“With these attractions unavailable, we need to create compelling seasonal events to keep visitors in the village,” she said. One example Ms. Kouris noted from another North Fork BID is an Edgar Allan Poe Weekend, featuring public readings, costumes and themed events.

She also emphasized the need for volunteers: “It takes a village. We all have businesses and families but we need help to make these events successful and memorable.”