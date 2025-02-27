Transfers

Real Estate Transfers: Feb. 27, 2025

By The Suffolk Times

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Dec. 13, 2024.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

  • Daniel & Joi Murray to Sylvain & Won Costof, 17 Leafy Way (600-86-3-25.001) (R) $1,560,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

  • Simon Shmushkin & Polina Glikina to Jillian Staebler & Lawrence Staebler, 26 Hornpipe Drive (600-14-1-49) (R) $570,000 

CALVERTON (11933)

  • Reading Industries Inc to Viktor Gachynskyy, 27 Service Road A (600-100-1-6.001) (V) $675,000
  • Randi J Krieg (Referee) & Walter Lunt (Defendant) to WB Properties LLC, 2288 River Road (600-137-4-9) (R) $319,201

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

  • Linda Davis to Frederick Jurgens, 24 Harvest Pointe Lane (1000-102.01-2-34) (R) $1,300,000 
  • Angela & Daniel Duff to Carolann & Kevin Dunaske, 25 Sweet Meadow Court (1000-102.01-1-33) (R) $990,000
  • Wells Fargo Bank to Elmont Realty LLC, 480 Eastwood Drive (1000-110-3-13) (R) $870,000
  • Marie Poliwoda to 1000 Yards LLC, 37200 Main Road (1000-85-3-4) (R) $470,000 

EAST MARION (11939)

  • Stanko & Tonica Vukas to Joseph & Katarina Vukas, 4325 Stars Road (1000-22-2-31) (R) $475,000

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

  • Crows Nest 2016 Trust to Ro’s Nest LLC, 1152 Old Mallory Road (1000-7-6-9) (R) $7,000,000 

JAMESPORT (11947)

  • Frank McVeigh to 105 Lockitt Dr LLC, 105 Lockitt Drive (600-89-2-30) (R) $2,100,000 
  • Andrew & Deborah Dempster to Juliette Giorgio, 19 Ziemacki Lane (600-69-1-8) (R) $750,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

  • Jane & William Flinter Trust to Bennet & Judith Lapidus, 600 Rosewood Drive (1000-113-2-18) (R) $895,000 
  • RD Pilesgrove LLC to April Orthner & Michael Carroll, 2775 Route 48 (1000-141-2-11) (R) $385,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

  • Michael Klausmeier to Brian & Nicole McGuinness, 888 Sound Shore Road (600-8-1-14) (R) $995,000
  • BPD Associates LLC to Nilo Gutama, 107 Main Road (600-85-1-12) (R) $645,000
  • Pascale Living Trust to Thomas & Wendy Pascale Trust, 74 Rolling Meadow Lane (600-45.01-1-74) (R) $560,000
  • Drossos LLC to Reinfurt Protection Trust, 122 Scenic Lake Drive (600-82.02-1-122) (R) $541,000
  • Robert & Claudia Petillo to Jennifer Conway & Steven Farino, 802 Willow Pond Drive (600-18.01-4-54) (R) $510,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

  • John & Helen Kramer to Elias Dagher, 115 Oak Avenue (1000-77-2-9) (R) $600,000
  • Jonathan & Joy Ellinghaus to 155 Smith Drive North LLC, 155 Smith Drive North, (1000-76-1-22) (R) $557,500

WADING RIVER (11792)

  • Sean McNeill & Dawn DeAngelo-McNeill to Erica McBride, 245 Hidden Pond Path (600-115-1-2.041) (R)  $1,035,000
  • Glenn & Sueann Patriss to Dominick & Patricia Zaremba, 119 Fairway Drive (600-57-3-2) (R) $820,000
  • 224 Creek Rd LLC to Pamela Liu & Caroline Nup, 224 Creek Road (600-24-1-8) (R) $800,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

